Illinois state trooper fatally struck during traffic stop, officials say

Authorities in Illinois on Thursday announced “the untimely and tragic death” of a state trooper who was fatally struck during a traffic stop.

Trooper Brooke Jones-Story, 34, was killed after initiating the stop on U.S. Route 20 westbound around 11:24 a.m. on a commercial motor vehicle “to conduct a truck inspection,” Illinois State Police (ISP) Acting Director Brendan F. Kelly said during a news conference.

She had parked her squad car behind the commercial vehicle and had turned on her emergency lights, he said.

“During the inspection, at approximately 12:20 p.m., a truck tractor semi-trailer combination veered off the roadway, struck Trooper Jones-Story’s squad car, whose emergency lights were activated, struck the commercial motor vehicle she was conducting the inspection on and fatally struck Trooper Jones-Story, who was outside of her vehicle at the time of the crash,” Kelly said.

The crash set both commercial vehicles ablaze and there were no other reported injuries, he said.

Jones-Story, a 12-year veteran who “paid the ultimate sacrifice,” leaves behind her husband, two step-children and a step-grandchild, as well as other family members, according to the official.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the trooper was “cited with a violation of Scott’s Law and improper lane usage,” Kelly said.

Scott’s Law or the “Move Over” Law, requires drivers to slow down and change lanes upon approaching “stationary authorized emergency” vehicles with their warning lights on, the ISP explained on their website.