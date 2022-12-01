Expand / Collapse search
Illinois police release names of 5 family members found dead in home, includes two young children

Illinois police identified the five family members found dead this week after a domestic-related incident, which included two young children

Louis Casiano
Louis Casiano
Authorities on Thursday released the names of five family members, including two young children, found dead inside a Chicago-area home this week. 

Officers with the Buffalo Grove Police Department were called to a home Wednesday to check on the mother, Buffalo Grove Police Chief Brian Budds said Thursday. Officers forced their way inside and found five bodies, he said. 

"Today is a very sad day for our community as we continue to process this unthinkable event," Budds said.

CHICAGO'S LONGEST-SERVING ALDERMAN WON'T SEEK RE-ELECTION WITH FEDERAL CORRUPTION TRIAL LOOMING: REPORTS

Buffalo Grove police were dispatched to a single-family residence in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace for a call of a well-being check on a woman. Inside they found five dead family members, including two young children and an animal, police said. 

Investigators believe the killings were domestic-related

The victims were identified Thursday as: Lilia Kisliak, 67; Andrei Kisliak, 39; Vera Kisliak, 36; Vivian Kisliak, 6; and 4-year-old Amilia Kisliak. An animal was also found dead at the scene. 

Autopsies for all five revealed they died from sharp force injuries, the Lake County coroner said.

Authorities declined to disclose who inflicted the injuries or what kind of weapon was used. Vera Kisliak had sought protection orders in August and September and filed for divorce in July, Fox Chicago reported.  

A co-worker of Vera Kisliak called the police on Wednesday, Budd said, which led to the discovery of all five family members. 

He also declined to comment on reports from neighbors that the police had been to the Kisliak home in the past month. A local resident told the Chicago-Sun-Times she called the police in August over concerns about how Andrei Kisliak treated the children. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.