Chicago's longest serving alderman won't seek re-election with federal corruption trial looming: reports

Chicago’s longest serving alderman, Ed Burke, reportedly will not seek re-election following more than a half century of service, as a looming federal corruption trial is set to start next year.

Burke, first voted in to represent the Southwest Side 14th Ward in 1969 after a special election to fill the vacancy created by his father’s death, did not file petitions by the 5 p.m. deadline Monday for candidates aiming to run in the February municipal elections, WBEZ reported.

He reportedly did not immediately speak out on the move not to seek a record 15th term. A woman who picked up the phone at Burke's city office on Tuesday morning told Fox News Digital they had no comment.

Burke, who has served the city of Chicago for a consecutive 54 years, was indicted on more than a dozen counts of racketeering, bribery and extortion-related charges in May 2019. He will turn 79 on Dec. 29 of this year.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, his brother, former Democratic Illinois state Rep. Dan Burke, urged his older brother to retire over the summer to focus on health, family and the upcoming trial.

At the time, he noted that the elder Burke’s district had been redrawn to exclude Garfield Ridge, a more conservative White neighborhood credited for much of his political strength.

Burke’s federal trial is scheduled to begin in less than a year on Nov. 6, 2023. The date was set in July.

The Justice Department has accused Burke of allegedly corruptly soliciting work for his private law firm from companies involved in redevelopment projects at the Old Main Post Office in downtown Chicago and a fast-food restaurant in Burke’s ward on the Southwest side.

In return, Burke reportedly is accused of securing an $18 million tax increment financing subsidy, a $100 million tax break and working to eliminate problems with Amtrak and the city’s Department of Water Management.

The indictment also alleges that he corruptly attempted to assist a business owner with a development on the Northwest side shortly after the business owner told Burke that he would engage Burke’s law firm. The firm, Klafter & Burke, specialized in seeking property tax reductions for corporate clients.

Burke was also charged for allegedly threatening to oppose a Chicago museum’s admission fee increase because the museum failed to respond to Burke’s inquiry about an internship at the museum for a child of Burke’s friend.

The Chicago Sun Times reported that the charges against Burke also involve an alleged shakedown of a Burger King franchise owner for a $10,000 campaign contribution to County Board President Toni Preckwinkle’s campaign and three similar schemes revealed by former Zoning Committee Chairman Danny Solis, who for two years wore a wire to secretly capture conversations with Burke.