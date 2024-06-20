Illinois bodycam footage shows suspect open fire on deputies

Dramatic new body camera footage from Ogle County, Illinois reveals the frightening moments three first responders were shot during a confrontation at a home in Dixon.

The 32-year-old man officials say shot at law enforcement when they entered his home is now charged with attempted first degree murder and several weapons offenses. The suspect, Jonathan Gounaris, is expected to appear in court Thursday around 3 p.m., according to his attorney.

"This is an active and ongoing investigation requiring a significant amount of time to complete. This also includes reviewing multiple body camera videos and considerable forensic evidence," said Sheriff Brian VanVickle.

The Sheriff’s Office in Ogle County, a rural community 100 miles west of Chicago, was originally called on June 12 to check on an individual who threatened suicide and homicide. The owner of the home made the 911 call, warning that her son was in possession of multiple firearms.

Hours after hostage negotiators tried to contact that person no less than 60 times over the phone, an emergency response team entered the home.

The newly released footage reveals they were shot at immediately as they opened the doors. "Shots fired!" one of the deputies shouts in the video. The deputies returned fire and managed to incapacitate the suspect.

During the exchange of gunfire, tactical medic Tyler Carls of the Rochelle Fire Department was struck in the armor, City of Oregon Police Sergeant Tad Deminsky took a gunshot wound to the upper arm and Lieutenant Jason Ketter, of the Ogle County Sheriff's Office, was struck in the face.

The body cam footage shows Emergency Response Team members attending to Ketter.

The suspect, Gounaris, was found inside the home with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He received surgery for his injury at a local hospital, authorities said.

All three deputies who were shot have since been released from the hospital.

Police said Gounaris was in possession of multiple firearms, a fixed-blade knife, pepper spray and ballistic armor.

According to the sheriff, a firearms owner's identification card owned by the suspect was revoked before the incident due to a clear and present danger report.

Illinois State Police are now handling the investigation into the shooting. A review of the incident will be conducted at the conclusion of criminal proceedings against Gounaris to determine whether any agency policy violations occurred, VanVickle said.

