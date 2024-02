Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

D.C. police are responding to reports of an officer-involved shooting in the southeast part of Washington.

The shooting was reported around 6 a.m. in the 400 block of M Street, near Navy Yard, according to FOX 5 DC.

Metropolitan Police confirmed a Housing Authority officer was shot and that officers are searching for a suspect.

"Please shelter in place, stay inside your homes, and ensure doors are locked and secure. If you see or hear anything suspicious, call 911," the police department told residents.

Police closed roads and asked residents to avoid the area as officers investigate.

A media staging area is being set up at 4th and L Streets SE to provide updates on the active situation.

Fox News has reached out to the Metropolitan Police Department for additional comment.

Washington, D.C.'s Housing Authority police force covers fixed security stations and patrols the city's public housing developments. The department is led by Michael Reese, a former D.C. police commander who worked for the Metropolitan Police Department for more than three decades before he retired in 2015.

Reese was named chief of police and director of public safety for the Housing Authority in January.

Thursday's shooting is the second time in four months that a Housing Authority police officer has been injured in a shooting, according to the Washington Post.

In October, an off-duty housing officer was shot on New York Avenue in Northeast Washington, the paper reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.