Michael Tobin joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in 2001 and currently serves as a Chicago-based correspondent.Read More

Most recently, Tobin reported live on the death of unarmed adult Freddie Gray and the protests that followed in Baltimore, MD. He also provided live coverage from Ferguson, MO on the protests and investigation of the death of Michael Brown.

Previously, Tobin has reported on several breaking news stories such as the Boston Marathon bombing, the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, and the deadly EF5 tornado in Moore, Oklahoma. He also covered the aftermath of the 2011 Joplin, MO EF5 tornado.

During his tenure at FNC, Tobin has provided coverage on a variety of stories from the Middle East, including the on-going conflict from the Israeli-Lebanese border, the hospitalization of former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon in Jerusalem, the evacuation of Jewish settlements from the Gaza Strip, the Iraqi elections from Baghdad in 2005 and Operation Iraqi Freedom from Centcom in Doha, Qatar.

Prior to joining the network, Tobin served as a general reporter and substitute anchor for WSVN-TV (FOX 7) in Miami, FL and WSAZ- TV (NBC 3) in Huntington, WV. He began his career as a reporter for the weekend programs at WMDT-TV (ABC 47) in Salisbury, MD.

Tobin has received several local Associated Press Awards for news reporting and is a graduate of Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Telecommunications.