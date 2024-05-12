3 Atlanta police officers wounded in shooting, suspect dead

An armed suspect is dead in Atlanta after three police officers were wounded in a shooting on Saturday evening, authorities said.

Officers responded around 5:15 p.m. to a call about an armed individual in the 1400 block of Desoto Avenue SW, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told reporters outside Grady Memorial Hospital.

The officers encountered an individual armed with a handgun and a knife before a struggle ensued.

Three officers and the suspect were all struck by gunfire. The suspect was killed, and the three officers were each wounded.

The circumstances leading to the gunfire were unclear.

One officer was shot in a shoulder while another suffered a leg wound. Both officers underwent surgery. The third officer suffered a graze wound and did not require surgery.

"They are alive and stable," Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said of the wounded officers while speaking to reporters. "They are alert conscious and breathing."

The officers were identified as two 31-year-olds who are both four-year veterans of the police force and a 28-year-old who has served for five months. Their names were not immediately released.

The name of the suspect was not immediately provided.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

The officer-involved shooting comes less than two weeks after four law enforcement officers were shot and killed while serving a warrant in Charlotte, North Carolina.