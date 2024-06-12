Multiple deputies injured in gunfight with suspect in northwest Illinois town

Authorities in a northwest Illinois community confirmed that three Ogle County Sheriff's deputies were injured in a shooting in Dixon.

The Ogle County Sheriff's Department responded to a home in the Lost Lake gated community for reports of a shooting.

Authorities said an individual threatened suicide and homicide and an emergency response team was activated.

Hostage negotiations began, and 50 phone calls were then made with no answer.

Officials said they were unable to contact the person, and due to the lack of communication, they decided to enter the home.

Immediately upon entering, deputies were fired on.

In total, three deputies were shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment. They are all said to be in good condition, according to police.

Police said the suspect was also shot and was in good condition.

The Illinois State Police are handling the investigation moving forward.