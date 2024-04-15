Illegal migrant convicted of child rape arrested after district court ignored detainer request

An illegal immigrant from Brazil charged with child rape was recently arrested after a Massachusetts District Court ignored a detainer request from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and let him back into the community.

Per Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston, Border Patrol Arizona arrested the Brazilian illegal immigrant in July 2021 then released him into custody.

The illegal alien was arrested in Massachusetts for child rape last December, but Milford District Court ignored a detainer request from ICE and released the migrant into the community on $5,000 bail without notice in late January.

Deportation officers from ERO Boston arrested the 20-year-old on March 28 near his residence in Lowell, Massachusetts.

"This Brazilian noncitizen is accused of sexually abusing a Massachusetts minor," said ICE Boston Field Office Director Todd Lyons in a statement. "Every second he spends roaming free in our communities, he represents a potential threat to the children of our communities. The men and women of ICE Boston will always prioritize public safety by protecting the residents of New England from egregious noncitizen offenders."

