Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illegal Immigrants

Illegal migrant convicted of child rape arrested after district court ignored detainer request

The migrant first entered the country illegally in 2021

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz , Bill Melugin Fox News
Published
close
Biden does not want to prevent illegal immigration: Mehek Cooke Video

Biden does not want to prevent illegal immigration: Mehek Cooke

Mehek Cooke, Steve Hilton and Scarlett Maguire discuss how the world is taking advantage of the United States’ wide open border ‘Fox News @ Night.’

An illegal immigrant from Brazil charged with child rape was recently arrested after a Massachusetts District Court ignored a detainer request from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and let him back into the community. 

Per Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston, Border Patrol Arizona arrested the Brazilian illegal immigrant in July 2021 then released him into custody. 

Brazilian illegal immigrant charged with child rape

ICE Boston arrests an illegal immigrant from Brazil who is charged with child rape.  (ERO Boston)

The illegal alien was arrested in Massachusetts for child rape last December, but Milford District Court ignored a detainer request from ICE and released the migrant into the community on $5,000 bail without notice in late January. 

TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT BLASTS HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS OVER BORDER CRISIS: ‘BUNCH OF LIES’

Deportation officers from ERO Boston arrested the 20-year-old on March 28 near his residence in Lowell, Massachusetts. 

"This Brazilian noncitizen is accused of sexually abusing a Massachusetts minor," said ICE Boston Field Office Director Todd Lyons in a statement. "Every second he spends roaming free in our communities, he represents a potential threat to the children of our communities. The men and women of ICE Boston will always prioritize public safety by protecting the residents of New England from egregious noncitizen offenders."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Fox News Digital has reached out to Milford District Court for comment. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 