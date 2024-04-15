Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Abbott blasts Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over border crisis: 'Bunch of lies'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said 'Biden administration has not secured the border'

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
close
America is being ‘invaded’ because Joe Biden is playing ‘political games’: Gov. Greg Abbott Video

America is being ‘invaded’ because Joe Biden is playing ‘political games’: Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott joins ‘Fox News Sunday’ to discuss the latest news at the U.S. border, arguing that Biden has ‘abandoned’ his responsibility to handle the migrant crisis.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott slammed Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the border crisis, saying he has told nothing but lies to the American people.

"What Mayorkas has said is nothing but a bunch of lies," Abbott said in an interview with FOX4 News. 

Abbott said he proves he is telling lies and has been impeached, in part, because he lied to Congress, by telling Congress and America that the border was secure. 

"The Biden administration has not secured the border. What SB4 does, is to authorize Texas to assert the powers that Congress has given to the federal government," Abbott said. "Now let me be clear about this, Congress has passed three laws, not one that requires the President to detain anybody or try to deter anyone from entering the country illegally."

HOUSE TO DELIVER MAYORKAS IMPEACHMENT ARTICLES TO SENATE AFTER GOP-LED HEARING ON CAPITOL HILL

New panels installed on the Texas border wall in Maverick County Video

"Texas is trying to step up and enforce by state law, the same law that Congress passed which is to deny illegal immigrants, detain people who enter the country, and build border walls. Biden is doing none of those three things," Abbott continued. 

Abbott also posted a video on X, showing more paneling being added to the Texas border.

"More panels are being installed at the Texas border wall in Maverick County. Texas will never back down from our historic efforts to secure the border," Abbott wrote.

Texas, as part of Operation Lone Star, has set up razor wire and other barriers along the border in an effort to curb the historic surge of illegal migration in the area since 2021.

"Texas will exercise our sovereign authority to protect our southern border — and our nation — because President Biden refuses to enforce federal immigration laws," Abbott previously said. 

MAYORKAS DEFLECTS WHEN ASKED IF 'ABOVE 85%' OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ARE RELEASED INTO THE US

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) over Texas border with Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas (L)

Texas' Republican congressional delegation is rallying around Gov. Greg Abbott in his feud with the Biden administration over defending the border against waves of illegal immigrants.

This all comes as Fox News confirmed that the House will send articles of impeachment for Mayorkas to the Senate at 2 pm Tuesday. 

An initial effort seeking to impeach him failed last month. He is the first Cabinet secretary to face charges in nearly 150 years.

"He has taken a bad situation and actually accomplished an amazing feat. He's actually made it worse, not better. Not only that, he's violated the public trust by repeatedly lying under oath to Congress and the American people. If these aren't impeachable offenses, I don't know what would qualify. Secretary Mayorkas must be held responsible for his actions," Sen. John Coryn, R-Texas, said. 

ABBOTT SENDS BIDEN MESSAGE ON 'SOVEREIGN AUTHORITY' AS TEXAS NATIONAL GUARD REINFORCES BORDER RAZOR FENCING

Greg Abbott in a split image with the southern border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott vowed to appeal a federal ruling that blocks a state law that would have allowed authorities to arrest illegal immigrants and give state judges the power to order deportations.  (Getty Images)

Republicans are seeking to impeach Mayorkas over failing to secure the U.S.-Mexico border and for repeatedly telling Congress that the Biden administration maintained operational control despite historic levels of migrant encounters and crossings.

The specific article charges Mayorkas with having "refused to comply with Federal immigration laws" and the other of having violated "public trust."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The effort to impeach Mayorkas comes as border security remains one of the most important issues for voters around the country.

Fox News Digital's Lawrence Richard contributed to this report. 