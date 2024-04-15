Texas Gov. Abbott blasts Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over border crisis: 'Bunch of lies'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott slammed Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the border crisis, saying he has told nothing but lies to the American people.

"What Mayorkas has said is nothing but a bunch of lies," Abbott said in an interview with FOX4 News.

Abbott said he proves he is telling lies and has been impeached, in part, because he lied to Congress, by telling Congress and America that the border was secure.

"The Biden administration has not secured the border. What SB4 does, is to authorize Texas to assert the powers that Congress has given to the federal government," Abbott said. "Now let me be clear about this, Congress has passed three laws, not one that requires the President to detain anybody or try to deter anyone from entering the country illegally."

"Texas is trying to step up and enforce by state law, the same law that Congress passed which is to deny illegal immigrants, detain people who enter the country, and build border walls. Biden is doing none of those three things," Abbott continued.

Abbott also posted a video on X, showing more paneling being added to the Texas border.

"More panels are being installed at the Texas border wall in Maverick County. Texas will never back down from our historic efforts to secure the border," Abbott wrote.

Texas, as part of Operation Lone Star, has set up razor wire and other barriers along the border in an effort to curb the historic surge of illegal migration in the area since 2021.

"Texas will exercise our sovereign authority to protect our southern border — and our nation — because President Biden refuses to enforce federal immigration laws," Abbott previously said.

This all comes as Fox News confirmed that the House will send articles of impeachment for Mayorkas to the Senate at 2 pm Tuesday.

An initial effort seeking to impeach him failed last month. He is the first Cabinet secretary to face charges in nearly 150 years.

"He has taken a bad situation and actually accomplished an amazing feat. He's actually made it worse, not better. Not only that, he's violated the public trust by repeatedly lying under oath to Congress and the American people. If these aren't impeachable offenses, I don't know what would qualify. Secretary Mayorkas must be held responsible for his actions," Sen. John Coryn, R-Texas, said.

Republicans are seeking to impeach Mayorkas over failing to secure the U.S.-Mexico border and for repeatedly telling Congress that the Biden administration maintained operational control despite historic levels of migrant encounters and crossings.

The specific article charges Mayorkas with having "refused to comply with Federal immigration laws" and the other of having violated "public trust."

The effort to impeach Mayorkas comes as border security remains one of the most important issues for voters around the country.

