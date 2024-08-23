Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illegal Immigrants

Illegal migrant, caught and released at border, convicted of sex crimes against Virginia child

Local jurisdiction refused to honor 3 immigration detainers and released the convicted sex offender

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Bill Melugin Fox News
Published
close
Trump, Harris spar over immigration, tax policy as she accepts nomination: 'A lot of complaining' Video

Trump, Harris spar over immigration, tax policy as she accepts nomination: 'A lot of complaining'

Fox News' Peter Doocy reports the latest from Chicago. The 'Outnumbered' panel also discusses the pair sparring over key issues as Harris formally accepts the Democratic presidential nomination.

A Bolivian illegal migrant was arrested in Virginia by ICE officials after a succession of alleged sex crimes against children.

According to the Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in Washington, D.C., 36-year-old Jose Fabricio Veizaga-Vargas was apprehended in Annandale, Virginia, Aug. 19.

Fox News confirmed the migrant from Bolivia illegally entered the U.S. through Texas in April 2023, where he was caught and released. ERO noted Veizaga was given a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge at a later date.

BRAZILIAN MIGRANT ACCUSED OF MULTIPLE MASSACHUSETTS SEX CRIMES ARRESTED: ICE

Jose Fabricio Veizaga-Vargas

ICE deportation officers based in Washington, D.C., arrested a Bolivian illegal immigrant who was caught and released at the Texas border in 2023 and later convicted of sexually assaulting a child in Virginia. (Enforcement and Removal Operations)

The ERO said the 36-year-old was classified a convicted sex offender after he assaulted a child in Virginia. 

"Jose Fabricio Veizaga-Vargas is a convicted sex offender who victimized a minor in Northern Virginia," ERO Washington, D.C., Field Office Director Liana Castano said. "We cannot allow such an obvious danger to threaten the children of our community. ERO Washington, D.C., will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing egregious noncitizen offenders from our Washington, D.C., and Virginia neighborhoods."

He was also charged this month with seven counts of possession of child porn and possession of obscene material with a minor.

Jose Fabricio Veizaga-Vargas

A local jurisdiction refused to honor three immigration detainers and released a convicted sex offender from custody. (Enforcement and Removal Operations)

Following his conviction, he was sentenced to six months in jail, but the court suspended his sentence, according to ERO.

Later that day, the ERO said the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center refused to honor an immigration detainer and released Veizaga from custody without notifying it.

Fairfax County Police arrested Veizaga Aug. 15 and charged him with seven counts of felony possession of child pornography and felony possession of obscene material with a minor. 

ERO Washington, D.C., again filed an immigration detainer against Veizaga at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center after this arrest, but officials refused to honor it and released him once again. 

WHICH CITIES, COUNTIES AND STATES IN THE US ARE ‘SANCTUARY’ JURISDICTIONS?

On Aug. 19, officers with ERO Washington, D.C.’s Fugitive Operations Team arrested Veizaga in Annandale. 

ERO Washington, D.C., served Veizaga with a notice of custody determination, and he remains in its custody. 

ICE headquarters

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters July 6, 2018, in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images)

Washinton, D.C., is considered a "sanctuary" jurisdiction, which, by policy, does not cooperate with ICE detainers. 

When ICE believes a removable illegal immigrant has been arrested on criminal charges, it will file a detainer, a request that ICE be notified before the immigrant is released from custody.

However, sanctuary jurisdictions generally do not honor detainers, sometimes arguing it is not their responsibility and that doing so has a chilling effect on relations between immigrants and the community.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"When law enforcement agencies fail to honor immigration detainers and release serious criminal offenders onto the streets, it undermines ICE’s ability to protect public safety and carry out its mission," ICE’s website warns.

Fox News Digital has reached out to ICE for comment. 

Fox News Digital's Adam Shaw contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.