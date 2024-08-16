Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts

Brazilian migrant accused of multiple Massachusetts sex crimes arrested: ICE

ICE officers in Boston on Friday announced the arrest of a Brazilian migrant

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Bill Melugin Fox News
Published
close
Release of migrant child rape suspect left ICE ‘furious,’ sources say Video

Release of migrant child rape suspect left ICE ‘furious,’ sources say

Fox News' Bill Melugin provides details on the second arrest of alleged Haitian child rapist Cory Alvarez after local Massachusetts authorities released the suspect on a $500 bond in June.

A Brazilian illegal migrant was arrested in Massachusetts by ICE officials after an alleged series of sex crimes.

Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) announced that Jackson Bento-Pinheiro was apprehended in Wakefield, Massachusetts after illegally entering the U.S. 

Authorities said the 35-year-old was charged with assault to rape, indecent assault and battery, and domestic assault and battery in Massachusetts. 

NYC MIGRANT ACCUSED IN KNIFEPOINT RAPE WAS CAUGHT, RELEASED AT BORDER: ICE

Jackson Bento-Pinheiro

Deportation officers from ERO Boston arrested Jackson Bento-Pinheiro on Aug. 13 in Wakefield, Massachusetts. (Fox News Source)

A law enforcement source confirmed to Fox News that despite having an active arrest warrant for domestic violence, the local bail commissioner allowed him to be released back on bond.

ICE was on the scene and took custody of him, the source said.

Migrants border caravan

Migrants walk along the highway through Suchiate, Chiapas state in southern Mexico, Sunday, July 21, 2024, during their journey north toward the U.S. border. ((AP Photo/Edgar H. Clemente))

The migrant's run-ins with the law began when he was caught at the border near San Ysidro, California on July 2021.

The next day, border officials served Bento with a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge and then released him back onto the streets. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bento reported to ERO Boston on Aug. 22, 2021, and he was removed from the Alternatives to Detention (ATD) program, which allows migrants to remain in the U.S. during their immigration proceedings.

Fox News Digital has reached out to ICE for comment. 

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.