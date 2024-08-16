Brazilian migrant accused of multiple Massachusetts sex crimes arrested: ICE

A Brazilian illegal migrant was arrested in Massachusetts by ICE officials after an alleged series of sex crimes.

Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) announced that Jackson Bento-Pinheiro was apprehended in Wakefield, Massachusetts after illegally entering the U.S.

Authorities said the 35-year-old was charged with assault to rape, indecent assault and battery, and domestic assault and battery in Massachusetts.

A law enforcement source confirmed to Fox News that despite having an active arrest warrant for domestic violence, the local bail commissioner allowed him to be released back on bond.

ICE was on the scene and took custody of him, the source said.

The migrant's run-ins with the law began when he was caught at the border near San Ysidro, California on July 2021.

The next day, border officials served Bento with a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge and then released him back onto the streets.

Bento reported to ERO Boston on Aug. 22, 2021, and he was removed from the Alternatives to Detention (ATD) program, which allows migrants to remain in the U.S. during their immigration proceedings.

Fox News Digital has reached out to ICE for comment.