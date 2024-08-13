Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Illegal migrant arrested, charged with raping woman in NYC

Papa Diop, 38, crossed illegally into the United States last year, a law enforcement source said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano , Alexis McAdams Fox News
Published
close
Progressives have opened hell's gate in NYC: Joe Cardinale Video

Progressives have opened hell's gate in NYC: Joe Cardinale

Retired NYPD Lt. Joe Cardinale issues a stark warning about migrant crime as the border crisis continues to fuel chaos in cities across the nation.

A Senegalese migrant who entered the United States illegally has been arrested and charged with raping a woman in New York City, law enforcement sources told Fox News. 

Papa Diop, 38, was charged with first-degree rape, the New York Police Department told Fox News Digital, after police say he "brutally" attacked a woman in the South Bronx Aug 5. 

He was arrested Saturday. 

He allegedly followed the woman and asked her for directions before sexually assaulting her, sources said. 

TIM WALZ, KAMALA HARRIS' NEW RIGHT-HAND MAN, ECHOES LEFT-WING CRIME POLICIES

Papa Diop, 38, on a train

Papa Diop, 38, is charged with raping a woman in the Bronx, New York.  (NYPD)

He allegedly held her down on a park bench and raped her. The law enforcement source said Diop crossed into the U.S. illegally last year. 

He is being held at Rikers Island jail on $250,000 bond. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Bronx District Attorney's Office and U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE).

John Chell, the NYPD's chief of patrol, criticized the city's sanctuary laws that have led to migrant crime. 

"When will our sanctuary city laws be amended to allow us to notify federal authorities regarding the deportation of non-citizens convicted of violent crimes?" he wrote Tuesday on X. 

Any claim blue city crime is down is a ‘hoax’: Darrin Porcher Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

He cited the case of Daniel Davon-Bonilla, 24, of Nicaragua, who allegedly raped a 46-year-old woman at knifepoint over the weekend with another homeless person, Leovando Moreno, 37, in Brooklyn. 

Davon-Bonilla was previously arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a migrant shelter last year.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.