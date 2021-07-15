Once deported illegal immigrant sentenced for trying to sell machine gun

A once-deported illegal immigrant living in Indiana was sentenced in federal court to nine years in prison for illegally having a fully automatic weapon that he tried to sell on social media.

In 2020, authorities found a social media post of Luis Rodriguez-Solorio, 24, firing a fully automatic Glock. The caption of the post listed the gun as up for sale. The weapon is considered a machine gun under federal law.

He was arrested by Indiana police the same day authorities found the post after leading them on a high-speed chase and eventually crashing his car.

He confessed to having the gun, and police found the weapon, as well as multiple extended magazines, and a small amount of marijuana in a Fort Wayne home.

Rodriguez-Solorio was previously deported to Mexico in 2017 after he was convicted of felony burglary, but later illegally reentered the country.

He pleaded guilty this week to being a felon in possession of a firearm and reentry of a deported alien.

He is now facing nine years in prison and two years of supervised release and is expected to be deported following his time in prison.