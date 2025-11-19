Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

California

Illegal immigrant caught driving commercial truck with valid New York CDL at California checkpoint

25-year-old Indian national arrested at California checkpoint as Trump administration battles court ruling on CDL restrictions

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
close
Duffy revokes 17,000 California CDLs issued to undocumented truck drivers after deadly crash Video

Duffy revokes 17,000 California CDLs issued to undocumented truck drivers after deadly crash

Fox News senior national correspondent William La Jeunesse reports on the Department of Transportation’s crackdown on illegal immigrant truck drivers after California issued thousands of CDLs to unqualified or undocumented applicants.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Border Patrol agents stopped a commercial truck at an inland checkpoint near Blythe, California, where they discovered the driver – a 25-year-old Indian national with a valid New York commercial license – was in the U.S. illegally.

"Blythe Station agents arrested a commercial truck driver at an immigration checkpoint after discovering he was unlawfully present in the U.S.," the chief patrol agent at the Yuma Sector wrote in a post on X. "The truck driver, a 25-year-old national of India, was in possession of a New York state-issued commercial driver’s license. He was arrested for alien inadmissibility under 8 USC 1182 and will be processed for deportation."

The arrest comes amid a court battle over the Department of Transportation’s restrictions on illegal immigrants obtaining commercial driver’s licenses.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blasted a court ruling Monday that denied the Trump administration’s request to block illegal immigrants from obtaining CDLs.

DUFFY VOWS 'WE'RE NOT GOING TO TAKE THIS LYING DOWN' AFTER COURT BLOCKS CDL RESTRICTIONS FOR ILLEGAL MIGRANTS

"We're not going to take this lying down," Duffy said on "The Ingraham Angle." "We are going to do all we can to protect the American people."

His comments came after a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., ruled last Thursday that the Department of Transportation’s restrictions could not be enforced.

WHISTLEBLOWER WARNS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ARE SENDING 'SHOCKWAVE' THROUGH CRUCIAL INDUSTRY

Harjinder Singh appeared virtually in court.

Harjinder Singh, a commercial truck driver accused of making an illegal U-turn that killed three people on Florida's Turnpike, appeared in court virtually Nov. 13. (St. Lucie Courthouse, Florida)

Such restrictions were announced in September, after illegal immigrant truck driver Harjinder Singh was accused of causing a crash involving a tractor-trailer that killed three people in Fort Pierce, Florida.

The judges said the federal government failed to follow proper procedure or explain how the rule would promote safety. The court also noted that Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration data shows about 5% of all commercial driver’s licenses belong to immigrants, though they account for just 0.2% of fatal crashes.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT TRUCK DRIVER IN FATAL CALIFORNIA CRASH SHOULD NEVER HAVE HAD LICENSE: DOT REPORT

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy at a press conference.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy touted English proficient rules for commercial truck drivers on Tuesday.  (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Duffy attributed much of the blame to the Biden administration, which he said allowed millions of illegal immigrants to enter, granted them work authorizations and then let them seek CDLs.

"People are dying," he said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"And we thought it was appropriate to protect Americans and we should have an emergency rule, not to go through the month-long process. We did that. The court has rolled us back and said, 'Well, we're not quite sure this is an emergency. We want to see more data.' And I'm like… 'Watch any show on television, and you’ll see the risk to the American people.'"

Fox News’ Alexandra Koch and Taylor Penley contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.
Close modal

Continue