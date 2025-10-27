Whistleblower warns Illegal immigrants are sending 'shockwave' through crucial industry

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Following several high-profile, deadly auto accidents involving illegal alien truck drivers, a commercial trucking industry leader is blowing the whistle on the devastating "shockwave" illegal drivers carrying sanctuary state licenses have had on the industry.

Mike Kucharski, co-owner and vice president of JKC Trucking, which is based in Illinois, told Fox News Digital that in addition to endangering American roads, illegal alien commercial drivers have been "killing the trucking business."

He said that though the problem has only recently been brought to the forefront of the public consciousness in recent months, drivers and trucking businesses have been feeling the impacts for years.

"We knew there was an issue right after COVID because the rates dropped down, and we just thought, ‘Okay, look, it's just inflation … the wars, etcetera, all these aspects causing the volumes to be down. We're thinking, ‘Okay. In the long run, these volumes will go back up to what they were pre-COVID conditions or just go back to regular volumes, and we'll be back in business.’ But what happened? The complete opposite happened," he said. "They went down and stayed down, and we never knew, as truckers, what was the problem."

Now, with recent revelations from the Trump Department of Transportation and Secretary Sean Duffy about rampant illegal alien truckers on American roads, Kucharski said the truth is finally out.

Duffy issued a bombshell report on Thursday accusing California of violating federal law by issuing a commercial driver’s license to a foreign asylum seeker whose semi-truck crash killed three people last week.

The report alleges that Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration ignored a federal order to halt noncompliant licenses and revoke improperly issued credentials, a failure that, according to Duffy, cost "three innocent souls."

Federal regulators uncovered flaws in how California licenses were obtained by certain commercial truck drivers. The 2025 Annual Program Review and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) concluded that the state’s commercial driver’s license (CDL) system suffered from "systemic policy, procedural, and programming errors" when it came to handling non-domiciled licenses.

In an audit letter dated Sept. 26, 2025, investigators also discovered that California had issued CDLs to non-domiciled drivers that were valid even after their federal work authorization expired.

Kucharski explained further that, though a heavily regulated industry, illegal alien truck drivers can exploit a "loophole" in the system by obtaining non-domiciled commercial drivers’ licenses from states such as California and New York. They are then able to outcompete legitimate trucking businesses by charging lower prices, leading to the demise of many American small businesses in the industry.

"As a business owner, I was thinking, ‘Well, who is taking all these loads?’ Now I could figure it out that this is another shockwave that's hitting the truck industry after COVID and violent volatility, these [non-domiciled] drivers are coming in and doing it for cheaper because they don't care, and … they don't have social security numbers, and I assume they're probably not filing for taxes. So, if you're not going to pay all your bills, of course, you can do it cheaper and keep on trucking."

"All our truckers are fighting for the same load, and it goes to the lowest bidder," he went on. "If you have these drivers coming in that are non-domiciled, they have no family here, they have no home, they live in their truck … They're saying, ‘Okay, look, all the market's doing for $2,000, we'll do it for $1,700.’ So, it's putting small trucking businesses out of business every day."

"We're over-regulated, honestly, in the trucking industry. And if you're overregulated, you think, ‘Well, there's no way that this could happen, and it is happening, right now as we speak," he said. "It's eye-opening, disturbing and jaw-dropping."

Kucharski called on Duffy as well as other industry leaders to take action.

Along with the report last week, the U.S. Department of Transportation issued an emergency interim final rule that tightened standards for non-domiciled CDLs nationwide. In the rule, stipulations changed and limited eligibility to applicants holding certain employment-based visas. It requires every state to verify their legal status through the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) database.

Under the new rule, any non-domiciled commercial learner’s permit or CDL must expire no later than the end date on the driver’s federal immigration record or after one year, whichever comes first. It also maintains that states must keep proof of their lawful presence on file for at least two years.

In response to Kucharski's criticisms, a spokesperson for Newsom told Fox News Digital that "California continues to follow federal rules regarding CDLs."

"Lost in the immigrant-bashing is the fact that drivers holding a California-issued CDL are involved in fatal crashes at a rate far lower than the national average. If the focus were on safety, California should be a poster child, not a scapegoat," the spokesperson said.

"Consistent with federal law, California issued commercial driver’s licenses only to drivers if the federal government confirmed their legal presence," the spokesperson went on, adding, "The Trump administration didn't like these federal rules and just recently changed them to restrict refugees, DACA holders, and others from being able to apply for a CDL."

"This is a very serious crisis issue," Kucharski said. "The trucking industry depends on trust. That means ensuring every driver on the road is properly licensed, well-trained, and mentally and physically fit to operate heavy equipment."

"All I can say is strategies like this remind us that reform isn't just about policies, [its] about human lives. And it's on all of us, from the regulators to the fleet owners, to the driver trainers, to ensure the system works the way it should."

Fox News Digital also reached out to Hochul's office for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Fox News Digital's Jasmine Baehr and Christina Shaw contributed to this report.