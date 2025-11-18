Duffy vows 'we're not going to take this lying down' after court blocks CDL restrictions for illegal migrants

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blasted a court ruling Monday denying the Trump administration's request to keep illegal immigrants from getting commercial driver's licenses (CDL).

"We're not going to take this lying down," Duffy said on "The Ingraham Angle."

"We are going to do all we can to protect the American people."

Duffy's remarks come after a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., ruled last Thursday that the Department of Transportation's (DOT) restrictions on immigrants obtaining commercial driver's licenses cannot be enforced.

Such restrictions were announced in September, after illegal immigrant truck driver Harjinder Singh was accused of causing a tractor-trailer crash that killed three people in Fort Pierce, Florida.

The court found that the federal government did not follow proper procedure when creating the new rule, or explain how the rule would promote safety. They also noted that Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration data shows about 5% of all commercial driver’s licenses belong to immigrants, though they only account for about 0.2% of fatal crashes.

Duffy attributed much of the blame to the Biden administration, which he said allowed millions of illegal immigrants to enter, granted them work authorizations and then let them seek CDLs.

"People are dying," he said.

"And we thought it was appropriate to protect Americans and we should have an emergency rule, not to go through the month-long process. We did that. The court has rolled us back and said, 'Well, we're not quite sure this is an emergency. We want to see more data.' And I'm like… 'Watch any show on television, and you’ll see the risk to the American people.'"

