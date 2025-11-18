Expand / Collapse search
Duffy vows 'we're not going to take this lying down' after court blocks CDL restrictions for illegal migrants

Transportation secretary's defiant response comes after court ruled against restrictions on illegal immigrant truck drivers

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
FAA is 'back to normal' now: Sean Duffy Video

FAA is 'back to normal' now: Sean Duffy

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy shares his thoughts on the recent commercial driver's license scandal and the state of the FAA on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blasted a court ruling Monday denying the Trump administration's request to keep illegal immigrants from getting commercial driver's licenses (CDL).

"We're not going to take this lying down," Duffy said on "The Ingraham Angle."

"We are going to do all we can to protect the American people."

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT TRUCK DRIVER IN FATAL CALIFORNIA CRASH SHOULD NEVER HAVE HAD LICENSE: DOT REPORT

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks at a press conference with Rep. Tom Emmer and House Speaker Mike Johnson about air traffic controller pay during the government shutdown.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks alongside Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 23. (Eric Lee/Getty Images)

Duffy's remarks come after a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., ruled last Thursday that the Department of Transportation's (DOT) restrictions on immigrants obtaining commercial driver's licenses cannot be enforced.

Such restrictions were announced in September, after illegal immigrant truck driver Harjinder Singh was accused of causing a tractor-trailer crash that killed three people in Fort Pierce, Florida.

TRUCKERS WARN OF 'FOREIGN INVASION' AS DHS CRACKS DOWN ON ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT DRIVERS

Composite photo shows Florida crash scene involving Harjinder Singh’s truck and bodycam still of Singh during a July 3 New Mexico stop.

Composite image shows firefighters responding to a fatal Florida crash linked to Harjinder Singh’s truck (left) and a bodycam still of Singh being cited for speeding in New Mexico on July 3 (right). (St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office; New Mexico State Police bodycam)

The court found that the federal government did not follow proper procedure when creating the new rule, or explain how the rule would promote safety. They also noted that Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration data shows about 5% of all commercial driver’s licenses belong to immigrants, though they only account for about 0.2% of fatal crashes.

Duffy attributed much of the blame to the Biden administration, which he said allowed millions of illegal immigrants to enter, granted them work authorizations and then let them seek CDLs.

California revokes 17k CDL licenses issued to immigrants Video

"People are dying," he said.

"And we thought it was appropriate to protect Americans and we should have an emergency rule, not to go through the month-long process. We did that. The court has rolled us back and said, 'Well, we're not quite sure this is an emergency. We want to see more data.' And I'm like… 'Watch any show on television, and you’ll see the risk to the American people.'"

Fox News' Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

