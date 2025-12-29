Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Georgia

Illegal immigrant allegedly severs man's thumb with machete at Georgia Christmas holiday party

Carlos Hernandez Nicolas allegedly assaulted Jose Turcios Garcia during argument that turned physical in Georgia

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Two illegal immigrants were involved in an attack at a Christmas get-together in Georgia, with one attacking the other with a machete, police said.

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office (HCSO), patrol deputies arrived at the home in Gainesville, Georgia, on Saturday at 3 a.m.

Carlos Hernandez Nicolas, 42, and the victim, 38-year-old Jose Turcios Garcia, got into a verbal argument beforehand that turned into a physical fight, HCSO said.

During the fight, Hernandez Nicolas allegedly grabbed a machete and assaulted Turcios Garcia.

Booking photo of Carlos Hernandez Nicolas

Carlos Hernandez Nicolas allegedly attacked Jose Turcios Garcia with a machete during a Christmas gathering in Gainesville, Georgia, sending Garcia to hospital with an amputated left thumb. (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

The victim was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for injuries that included an amputated left thumb. The HCSO said the machete used in the attack was later found at the scene.

A machete against a wood background

An iStock photo of a machete against a wooden background. (iStock)

Hernandez Nicolas was taken into custody and remains in jail without bond on a felony count of aggravated battery.

Police units responds to the scene of an emergency.

The men got into a verbal argument beforehand that turned into a physical fight, Georgia police said. (Getty Images)

Turcios Garcia was released from the hospital after treatment of his injuries, and HCSO said he was jailed on a failure to appear charge. Both men were placed under immigration holds.

