Illegal immigrant allegedly severs man's thumb with machete at Georgia Christmas holiday party

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two illegal immigrants were involved in an attack at a Christmas get-together in Georgia, with one attacking the other with a machete, police said.

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office (HCSO), patrol deputies arrived at the home in Gainesville, Georgia, on Saturday at 3 a.m.

Carlos Hernandez Nicolas, 42, and the victim, 38-year-old Jose Turcios Garcia, got into a verbal argument beforehand that turned into a physical fight, HCSO said.

During the fight, Hernandez Nicolas allegedly grabbed a machete and assaulted Turcios Garcia.

FLORIDA BELL RINGER ALLEGEDLY TRIES TO ‘IMPALE’ STORE MANAGER WITH DONATION TRIPOD WHILE DRUNK

The victim was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for injuries that included an amputated left thumb. The HCSO said the machete used in the attack was later found at the scene.

FLORIDA MAN ALLEGEDLY STEALS 400 POUNDS OF AVOCADOS TO BUY CHRISTMAS PRESENTS FOR CHILDREN

Hernandez Nicolas was taken into custody and remains in jail without bond on a felony count of aggravated battery.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Turcios Garcia was released from the hospital after treatment of his injuries, and HCSO said he was jailed on a failure to appear charge. Both men were placed under immigration holds.