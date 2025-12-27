Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Florida bell ringer allegedly tries to 'impale' store manager with donation tripod while drunk

Steven Pavlik was allegedly intoxicated outside a Publix store when the manager confronted him about harassing customers

By Brie Stimson Fox News
Jerry Booker celebrates 20 years at Salvation Army Video

Jerry Booker celebrates 20 years at Salvation Army

Salvation Army soldier Jerry Booker celebrates 20 years at the organization and discusses his donation goals for the rest of 2025 on ‘The Will Cain Show.’

A Florida man working as a Salvation Army bell ringer for the holidays was arrested Christmas week after he allegedly attempted to "impale" the manager of a grocery store with his donation kettle tripod, according to officials. 

Steven Pavlik, 63, was arrested at his home this week and charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest after he fled after allegedly drunkenly attacking the manager of a Publix in Stuart, Florida. 

Pavlik had been stationed as a bell ringer outside the store.

Steven Pavlik mugshot and Salvation Army bucket split

Steven Pavlik, a Salvation Army bell ringer, allegedly was intoxicated and attempted to stab a Publix manager. (AP Photo, File/Martin County Sheriff's Office)

Sixty-three-year-old "Steven Pavlik tried his hand at some part-time Christmas charity work — however, drunk ringing, belligerent tidings and assault took him from bell duty to booking blotter after a full-blown charity tirade," the Martin County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Christmas Eve Facebook post. 

The store manager confronted Pavlik after he allegedly got drunk on duty and began "aggressively" harassing passersby, causing a "major disturbance" outside the store, according to the sheriff's office. 

Salvation Army Bell Ringers Collect Funds For Charity

The suspect allegedly attacked the store manager with his donation kettle tripod.  (Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Pavlik then allegedly attacked the store manager with his donation kettle tripod.

"When the Publix manager came outside to speak to Pavlik, he became violent and attempted to impale the manager with the donation kettle tripod," the sheriff's office wrote.

The holiday season is underway with the appearance of the Salvation Army donation kettles.

Pavlik was confronted after he allegedly got drunk on duty and began "aggressively" harassing passersby. (AP Photo, File/Torin Halsey)

The manager wasn’t injured during the attack, the sheriff’s office said. 

Pavlik fled, but deputies later located him at his home, where he was taken into custody.

Publix and the Salvation Army did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.
