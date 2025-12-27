Florida man allegedly steals 400 pounds of avocados to buy Christmas presents for children

Expand / Collapse search
By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
A Florida man was arrested this week after allegedly stealing hundreds of pounds of avocados from a Miami-area grove, according to police.

Edel Perez, 29, was arrested after deputies said they saw him leaving a fenced avocado grove with bags of avocados estimated to weigh about 400 pounds, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit.

Perez allegedly told police he was unemployed and was planning to sell the stolen fruit to buy Christmas presents for his two children.

Edel Perez mugshot

Edel Perez was arrested on Dec. 22 after allegedly stealing hundreds of pounds of avocados from a Miami-area grove. (Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office)

At about 3:10 a.m. on Monday, police said they observed a male dressed in all black clothing picking avocados inside the grove.

The avocado grove is fenced and has a "No Trespassing" sign, according to police.

Edel Perez

Edel Perez, 29, was arrested after police said they saw him stealing about 400 pounds of avocados, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office. (Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office; Mayolo Lopez Guiterrez/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Deputies found bags of avocados in Perez's Mercedes-Benz and identical bags in the grove with freshly picked fruit.

Police said they also found loose avocados in the vehicle's trunk.

The avocados had an estimated value of $800, according to the arrest affidavit.

Avocados

Edel Perez, 29, was arrested after deputies allegedly caught him stealing 400 pounds of avocados, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office. (Getty Images)

Perez faces charges of trespassing on an agricultural site and third-degree grand theft.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com
