Florida man allegedly steals 400 pounds of avocados to buy Christmas presents for children

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida man was arrested this week after allegedly stealing hundreds of pounds of avocados from a Miami-area grove, according to police.

Edel Perez, 29, was arrested after deputies said they saw him leaving a fenced avocado grove with bags of avocados estimated to weigh about 400 pounds, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit.

Perez allegedly told police he was unemployed and was planning to sell the stolen fruit to buy Christmas presents for his two children.

WALMART CUSTOMER CALLS COPS ON HIMSELF AFTER SELF-CHECKOUT AVOCADO MISHAP

At about 3:10 a.m. on Monday, police said they observed a male dressed in all black clothing picking avocados inside the grove.

The avocado grove is fenced and has a "No Trespassing" sign, according to police.

MAN BUYS LOCKED MINI-FRIDGE AFTER FOOD THEFTS, GETS CALLED 'WEIRD AND SELFISH' BY CO-WORKERS

Deputies found bags of avocados in Perez's Mercedes-Benz and identical bags in the grove with freshly picked fruit.

Police said they also found loose avocados in the vehicle's trunk.

The avocados had an estimated value of $800, according to the arrest affidavit.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Perez faces charges of trespassing on an agricultural site and third-degree grand theft.