Illegal immigrant allegedly kills county board member and wife in fatal DUI crash: DHS

Two illegal immigrants were charged after a crash left a local Illinois county board member and his wife dead.

Edwin Pacheco-Meza, 34, was allegedly driving a car under the influence when he caused a crash that left Coles County Board Member Michael Clayton and his wife, Gail Clayton, dead in Westfield, Illinois, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

DHS reported that ammunition, an extended magazine, drugs and an open container of alcohol were found inside Pacheco-Meza's car that he allegedly crashed.

Juan Morales-Martinez, an 18-year-old passenger inside the car Pacheco-Meza was driving, was also arrested.

Pacheco-Meza was charged with reckless homicide and driving under the influence, while Morales-Martinez was charged with drug possession and a weapons offense.

DHS said an ICE detainer was lodged after the two were taken to the Clark County Jail, adding officials didn't cooperate with the request since Illinois has sanctuary policies.

Morales-Martinez was arrested outside the Clark County Jail by federal agents. He entered the United States illegally in December 2023 and was released under the Biden administration.

Pacheco-Meza entered the U.S. at an unknown date, DHS said.

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the incident was preventable.

"Two innocents were killed because this criminal illegal alien chose to drive under the influence," McLaughlin said.

"President Trump and Secretary Noem have unleashed ICE and CBP in Illinois to restore law and order and remove criminal illegal aliens from our communities. Anyone who is in the U.S. illegally and thinks they can roam free while breaking our laws and harming Americans is in for a rude awakening. If you are in our country illegally and break our laws, we will find you, arrest you, remove you and you will never return."