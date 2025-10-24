Convicted illegal immigrant child killer who murdered infant son arrested in Twin Cities ICE sweep

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced a number of arrests made Friday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota, including repeat child sex abusers, murderers, drunk drivers and violent assailants.

One of the criminal illegal immigrants, Aldrin Guerrero-Munoz, has been incarcerated on the taxpayer’s dime since 2004 with a 32-year prison sentence for the intentional murder of his 3-month-old son.

While incarcerated, Guerrero-Munoz was convicted of assaulting a fellow inmate at Stillwater Prison, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). ICE lodged a detainer and received custody of him Monday.

"Sanctuary politicians like [Minneapolis] Mayor Jacob Fray, who are refusing to work with ICE, are allowing criminals like Aldrin Guerrero-Munoz to live in our communities, unchecked," Noem wrote in a statement. "Under the leadership of President [Donald] Trump, ICE is no longer allowing the guise of moral superiority and political correctness to supersede the safety and security of Americans."

Noem said 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal immigrants convicted or charged with a crime in the U.S.

"This statistic doesn’t even include foreign fugitives, illegal aliens convicted of crimes in other countries, gang members and suspected terrorists," she added.

Other criminal illegal immigrants arrested in the area include:

Francisco Javier Garcia-Olivar

Francisco Javier Garcia-Olivar of Mexico has multiple convictions, including sexual assault and sodomy of a child, attempted sexual assault of a child and sexual assault, according to DHS.

Jose Ruben Gomez Munoz

Jose Ruben Gomez Munoz of Mexico was convicted of sexual assault, according to DHS.

He was also charged with incest with a minor.

Humberto Us-Juarez

Humberto Us-Juarez of Guatemala was convicted of molestation of a minor and aggravated felony sex assault, according to DHS.

Jose Israel Hernandez Rivas

Jose Israel Hernandez Rivas of El Salvador was convicted of human slavery or trafficking and commercial sex, according to DHS.

Manuel Betancourt-Renteria

Manuel Betancourt-Renteria of Mexico has 10 convictions, including two counts of assault, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, larceny and five traffic offenses, according to DHS.

He was also charged with driving under the influence of drugs and possession of methamphetamine.

Nicolas Lopez Juarez

Nicolas Lopez Juarez of Guatemala was convicted of aggravated assault with a weapon, three counts of driving under the influence and obstructing police, according to DHS.

Juan Alejo-Alejo

Juan Alejo-Alejo of Mexico was convicted of homicide by reckless driving and driving under the influence, according to DHS.

He was also charged with driving under the influence in a separate incident.

Officials confirmed Alejo-Alejo was previously deported before reentering the U.S.

David Antonio Gonzalez Rivas

David Antonio Gonzalez Rivas of El Salvador was convicted of drug possession and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle to avoid prosecution on two separate occasions, according to DHS.

Rivas was arrested 14 additional times for crimes including felony assault, receiving stolen property and obstructing police, officials said.

Pedro Cortez Soriano

Pedro Cortez Soriano of Mexico was convicted of criminal vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, probation violation, illegal reentry and arrested for driving under the influence, according to DHS.

He was previously deported twice with a final order of removal from 2004, officials said.