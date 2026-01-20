Illegal immigrant allegedly ran from deadly wrong-way DUI crash that killed motorcyclist, records show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A deadly wrong-way crash on a Tennessee interstate has led to vehicular homicide charges against an illegal immigrant, with jail records showing the suspect is now being held for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The suspect, 27-year-old Eric Ramon Alcantara-Guevara, is charged with vehicular homicide, DUI and leaving the scene of an accident knowing a death resulted following the crash Sunday night on Interstate 640 West in Knoxville.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers responded around 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 18 to reports of a wrong-way crash near the Broadway exit, where a passenger vehicle traveling in the opposite direction collided with a westbound motorcycle.

The man on the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT DODGES DEPORTATION FOR DECADE BEFORE ALLEGEDLY KILLING MAN IN DUI HIT-AND-RUN

Police say the occupants of the passenger vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived. A short time later, responding officers located Alcantara-Guevara and took him into custody. Investigators say he ran from the scene but was quickly apprehended.

Court and jail records show multiple warrants were issued against Alcantara-Guevara on Jan. 19, including a $125,000 pre-trial bond for vehicular homicide.

Those same records show a hold for ICE was placed on him that day, indicating federal authorities believe he may be in the United States unlawfully.

ILLEGAL ALIEN TRUCK DRIVER PRESSES FOR BLOOD SAMPLES, VEHICLE ANALYSIS IN DEADLY FLORIDA DISASTER

Alcantara-Guevara appeared in court on Jan. 20 for several required 48-hour bond hearings and is scheduled to return to court again on Feb. 26, according to court records.

The Knoxville Police Department said the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

ICE has not yet publicly confirmed Alcantara-Guevara’s immigration status or whether the agency had any prior contact with him before his arrest.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., weighed in on the case, calling for strict punishment and deportation.

"Eric Ramon Alcantara-Guevara should face the full wrath of American justice, and he should be deported," Blackburn said in a statement. "The Knoxville community is safer because law enforcement officers arrested this man and held him on an ICE detainer after he allegedly murdered a motorcyclist and fled the scene of the crime."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Knox County Sheriff's Office and ICE for comment.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.