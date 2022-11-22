Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina
Published

IL pilot reported engine problems prior to the crash that killed 2 in North Carolina

Both Illinois residents inside the plane died in the crash

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A plane that crashed in North Carolina, killing two people from Illinois, was experiencing engine trouble, federal authorities said.

The pilot reported the engine trouble to the tower at Smith Reynolds Airport on Saturday as he approached to land, Pete Wentz, an air safety investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board, told the Winston Salem-Journal.

The pilot said he was going to circle the airport in Winston-Salem for a second attempt when he lost control of the plane, Wentz said.

2 DEAD IN NORTH CAROLINA AFTER SMALL PLANE CRASHES IN RESIDENTIAL AREA

The Piper PA30 Twin Comanche crashed in a residential area, killing pilot Joe Kreher Jr. and his wife Patty Kreher. They lived in Freeburg, Illinois, a suburb of St. Louis.

The plane that crashed in North Carolina, killing two people, was experiencing engine problems during the accident.

The plane that crashed in North Carolina, killing two people, was experiencing engine problems during the accident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wentz said the NTSB and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating, as well as representatives from the manufacturers of the plane and its engine.