2 dead in North Carolina after small plane crashes in residential area

A small plane crashed in Winston-Salem on Saturday, killing two people, authorities said.

Winston-Salem Police Department spokeswoman Kira Boyd told the Winston-Salem Journal that two people died in the crash of the small plane in a residential area on Saturday morning.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department and the Federal Aviation Administration said that the twin engine Piper PA-30 crashed in a residential area northeast of downtown.

Authorities said two people were on the plane, but didn't immediately confirm that the people who died were the ones onboard. The newspaper reported that authorities didn't immediately make clear if anyone on the ground was injured.

Witness Susan Harrison-Bailey told the newspaper that she heard the plane come down near her backyard but that her house wasn't damaged. She said that she saw smoke in the nearby woods.

"I couldn’t tell that it was a plane," she said. "There was a lot of smoke. ... I could see it was smashed into the trees."