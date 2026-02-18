9 California skiers still missing after avalanche; 6 rescued

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Six backcountry skiers survived an avalanche during a fierce snowstorm near Lake Tahoe in Northern California, but nine others from their group remain missing in treacherous mountain conditions.

Two of the rescued skiers were hospitalized for treatment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Officials clarified Tuesday night that the tour group consisted of 15 skiers, not 16 as initially reported.

The avalanche struck Tuesday near Frog Lake in the Castle Peak area, northwest of Lake Tahoe, prompting a 911 call reporting multiple people buried. Rescue teams navigated rugged terrain and treacherous conditions for several hours before reaching the survivors.

The skiers were on the final day of a three-day backcountry tour organized by Blackbird Mountain Guides, officials told The Associated Press. The expedition required traversing up to four miles of mountainous terrain while carrying food and supplies and staying overnight in remote huts.

Authorities said emergency beacons carried by the group helped pinpoint their location. Rescuers approached cautiously amid the risk of additional avalanches.

The incident comes as a powerful winter storm slams California, dumping heavy snow and bringing high winds across the Sierra Nevada. Avalanche warnings were issued across the region, with forecasters warning of large slides through Wednesday.

Soda Springs, near the avalanche site, recorded more than 30 inches of snow in 24 hours. Rapid snowfall combined with gale-force winds created unstable snowpack conditions.

The storm also caused widespread travel disruptions. Interstate 80 over Donner Summit was temporarily shut down due to spinouts and crashes, and several Tahoe ski resorts closed partially or entirely because of dangerous weather.

Officials said conditions remain especially hazardous in the backcountry and urged people to avoid avalanche-prone areas.

A news conference is expected on Wednesday morning with further updates on the search for the missing skiers.

