Top New York hospital to end transgender program for minors

NYU Langone Health, a major Manhattan hospital, has moved to end its transgender program for minors in the face of threats to its federal funding.

"Given the recent departure of our medical director, coupled with the current regulatory environment, we made the difficult decision to discontinue our Transgender Youth Health Program," according to a statement, which was provided to The New York Times by an NYU Langone spokesman, Steve Ritea.

The link to NYU Langone's landing page for the Transgender Youth Health Program now leads to a page entitled "Gender & Sexuality Service," which states that the hospital helps "children and their families understand and explore their identity, with the goal of helping them [achieve] a true and nuanced sense of self." The page says mental health experts can "help your child and family understand gender identity and connect your child with appropriate medical and mental health services."

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal said in an interview that it was his understanding that NYU Langone planned to halt hormone treatments and other "gender-related care" for transgender youth, according to the Times. Additionally, the outlet noted that Hoylman-Sigal said he was "horrified at the consequences that might result for some of these young people."

"It’s crucial that they find alternative care as soon as possible, and I think it’s the responsibility of the hospitals that are ending this treatment to make those arrangements," Hoylman-Sigal added, according to the Times.

The move out of NYU Langone was not sudden, as the hospital system ceased admitting new patients into its transgender youth program last year, the Times reported. That decision came after President Donald Trump's executive order entitled "Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation." At that time, NYU Langone also canceled appointments for new patients who were scheduled to receive implants that release puberty-blocking medication, the Times noted.

In December 2025, referencing Trump's order, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) proposed new rules aimed at ending "the practice of sex-rejecting procedures on children that expose young people to irreversible harm." The proposed rules would block Medicaid funds from going to hospitals that performed "sex-rejecting procedures" on people under the age of 18.

"Under my leadership, and answering President Trump’s call to action, the federal government will do everything in its power to stop unsafe, irreversible practices that put our children at risk," HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a statement. "This Administration will protect America’s most vulnerable. Our children deserve better — and we are delivering on that promise."

In addition to pressure at the federal level, New York recently saw a major lawsuit victory for a woman who sued medical providers for allegedly pushing her to have a double mastectomy when she was 16 years old. A jury in Westchester County awarded Fox Varian $1.6 million for past and future suffering as well as an additional $400,000 for future medical expenses.

Varian argued she was not mentally well or mature enough to make a life-altering medical decision as a minor. The case does not appear related to NYU Langone.

It is unclear how the judgment could shape how New York institutions handle future transgender procedures in the state.

Fox News Digital reached out to NYU Langone Health for comment.

Fox News Digital's Alexander Hall contributed to this report.