Idaho student murders: Police say rumors that dog did not bark during attack are not confirmed

Sunday marked two weeks since four University of Idaho students were killed in their off-campus Moscow home

Michael Ruiz
By Michael Ruiz , Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
Students return to University of Idaho campus after the long Thanksgiving Holiday.

Students can be seen unloading their cars and carrying their luggage and other items into their dorms on campus.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Idaho police investigating the violent murders of four local university students have so far not confirmed whether the dog inside the home was barking around the time of the slayings.

In the two weeks since four University of Idaho students were discovered fatally stabbed inside their King Road home, swaths of social media users are questioning, among other things, whether one of the victim’s dogs was heard barking at the time of the attacks. The answer, some speculate, could indicate whether the animal might have been familiar with the attacker, who has evaded police since the Nov. 13 tragedy. 

However, Aaron Snell, director of communications for the Idaho State Police, told Fox News Digital investigators "have made no confirmation on the dog," other than that it was in the residence when officers arrived just before noon. 

MOSCOW, IDAHO COMMUNITY ON EDGE AS STUDENTS RETURN FROM BREAK, POLICE SEE MORE 911 CALLS POURING IN

Suspect still at large 2 weeks after Idaho murders Video

Snell was responding on Sunday to a question asking if police had confirmed that the animal was "not barking," as some have speculated. 

University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, officials have said. Police have not identified any suspects and have not recovered a murder weapon. 

There is merit to stalker theory in Idaho murder case: Former FBI official Chris Swecker Video

Police have called the attack "targeted," but have not said who was the intended victim. 

Snell previously told Fox News the results of forensics tests and DNA analyses are still pending. He added that investigators are making "substantial progress" in the case. 

IDAHO MURDERS: TWO WEEKS HAVE PASSED SINCE FOUR COLLEGE STUDENTS STABBED TO DEATH AT OFF-CAMPUS HOUSE

Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, along with the women's two other roommates in Kaylee Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the slayings. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

Police said Sunday they had received more than 488 "digital media submissions" via the FBI portal. 

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO STUDENTS KILLED: A TIMELINE OF EVENTS

Investigators have determined all four victims were likely stabbed in their sleep sometime between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, after they had returned home from a night out. Some of the victims appeared to have tried to defend themselves. 

The victims of Nov. 13 University of Idaho massacre.  (Instagram @xanakernodle / @maddiemogen / @kayleegoncalves)

They are believed to have been killed using a single "fix-blade knife," police have said. Two other roommates were inside the home on the bottom floor at the time of the murders and were uninjured.

IDAHO MURDERS: MAJOR RUMORS POLICE HAVE SWATTED DOWN

Police have named the four victims of an apparent quadruple homicide at the University of Idaho as Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves.  (Moscow City Police Department/Instagram)

Idaho State Police Colonel Kedrick Wills said investigators had collected 103 pieces of evidence from the crime scene and took an estimated 4,000 photos as of Wednesday. 

"We’ve conducted multiple 3D scans of the residence, and we have hundreds of hours used by technicians and investigators, including our forensics teams and detectives from multiple agencies," Wills continued. 

The home where four University of Idaho students were murdered Nov. 13. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

Meanwhile, officials said late Tuesday that investigators had received information that Goncalves could have had a stalker. Investigators "looked extensively" into those reports, and "have pursued hundreds of pieces of information" related to the stalker tip. 

As of Wednesday, they had been unable to confirm the information or identify a stalker. Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier added that police learned while conducting interviews that Goncalves "had made some comments about a stalker."

WATCH: IDAHO POLICE REVEAL WHY THEY BELIEVE MOSCOW MURDERS WERE A 'TARGETED EVENT'

Idaho police reveal why they believe Moscow murders were a 'targeted event' Video

"And we have followed up looking at specific time frames and specific areas of town," he continued. "So far, we have not been able to corroborate it. But we're not done looking into that piece of information."

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has since allocated up to $1 million toward the ongoing investigation. 

IDAHO STATE CRIME LAB PRIORITIZES EVIDENCE TESTING IN COLLEGE STUDENTS' BRUTAL MURDER CASE

Idaho college murders: the Timeline is 'essential' and 'important', says Ted Williams Video

The Moscow Police Department is urging the public to submit any images or information that they think could be important or useful to their investigation. They can do so by calling 208-883-7180, submitting tips through tipline@ci.moscow.id.us, and sending digital media here. 

Authorities have also created a dedicated webpage related to the King Road attack.

