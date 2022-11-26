Idaho state crime lab prioritizes evidence testing in college students' brutal murder case

FIRST ON FOX – MOSCOW, Idaho – The Idaho state crime lab has prioritized testing on evidence from the Moscow home where four University of Idaho students were murdered on Nov. 13, according to authorities.

Idaho State Police (ISP) Forensic Services is "doing much of the forensics analysis" in the case, which is a "priority for them," ISP Public Information Officer Aaron Snell told Fox News Digital in a Friday interview.

"There have been scientists working 24/7 in the lab to try and get back some of those results in quick order," Snell continued. "So, while there's other cases going on, this case is a priority. And we're starting to get back some results."

While it is unclear exactly how long it will take authorities to determine whether DNA that did not belong to any of the victims was left at the scene of the crime, results will "go to the detectives" when they become available, Snell explained.

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO STUDENTS KILLED: A TIMELINE OF EVENTS

The evidence will help create a "full picture" of the crime scene and what exactly unfolded in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, when the four students were stabbed to death while sleeping.

IDAHO MURDERS: INVESTIGATORS WORK THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY AS COLLEGE TOWN SHUTS DOWN

Each of the victims including Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; and Madison Mogen, 21, had multiple stab wounds. "Some" of the victims had defensive wounds, according to autopsy results from the Latah County coroner.

There were no signs of forced entry at the victims' residence, which was known among neighbors as a loud party house for U of I students, but the crime scene was very bloody when police arrived shortly after receiving a 911 call reporting an unconscious person at 11:58 a.m. that morning.

IDAHO MURDERS: FOX NEWS' TED WILLIAMS PUSHES BACK AGAINST ‘PEEPING TOM’ THEORY: ‘MORE PERSONAL’

It is unclear exactly how many people — including the victims' two roommates — were at the home before police arrived.

"We're going to be patient. We're going to be thorough. And…we also ask that the community recognize that there are some aspects of this investigation that will take us a little bit longer, but we're going to continue to work through," Snell said.

IDAHO INVESTIGATORS RULE OUT CONNECTION BETWEEN COLLEGE MURDERS AND OTHER UNSOLVED STABBINGS

Moscow's last homicide occurred in 2015. Since quadruple murder, dozens of federal and state law enforcement officials have been assigned to the case to assist MPD in identifying and finding the killer, as well as the killer's motive.

Officials are also still searching for the murder weapon, which they believe to be a knife. They have received and analyzed more than 1,000 tips related to the case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

University of Idaho students will have the option to take remote classes as the perpetrator remains on loose.

Police are asking anyone with information or footage related to the slayings to call 208-883-7180 or tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.