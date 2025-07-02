Idaho murders timeline: Bryan Kohberger plea caps yearslong quest for justice

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The long‑running University of Idaho homicide case has reached a decisive turn: Bryan Kohberger, the former Washington State University criminology Ph.D. student accused of killing four undergraduates in 2022, is expected to plead guilty when he returns to court Wednesday after accepting a deal.

The deal involves Kohberger agreeing to plead guilty in exchange for four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, waiving all appeals and sparing himself the death penalty, according to sources close to the case.

A formal change of plea hearing is set for 11 a.m. local time Wednesday in Boise's Ada County Courthouse. If the agreement is accepted by the judge, sentencing is expected before the end of July, closing one of Idaho’s most closely watched criminal cases.

Here's a timeline of the events leading up to Kohberger's plea deal.

The night of the killings

"Saturday is for the girls," read a sign seen hanging through one of the windows at 1122 King Road, an off-campus rental house in Moscow, Idaho, which was home to five University of Idaho students.

These included Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old senior majoring in marketing; her best friend Kaylee Goncalves, also 21, who had recently moved out but was visiting for the weekend; Xana Kernodle, a 20-year-old junior majoring in marketing; and two other roommates.

Though not a roommate, Ethan Chapin, Kernodle’s 20-year-old boyfriend, was staying overnight at the house and was among the four victims. The two surviving roommates were both home at the time but were unharmed during the attack.

On the frigid night of Nov. 12, 2022, roommates Mogen and Goncalves ended an evening at Moscow’s Corner Club and a downtown food truck, while Kernodle and Chapin walked back from the Sigma Chi fraternity house only 200 yards away.

Shortly after 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, police say a lone intruder entered 1122 King Road and fatally stabbed the four students in a blitz that lasted roughly 15 minutes.

Timeline of Nov. 13, 2022:

4 a.m.: Suspect arrives at house

Between 4 and 4:17: Time of murders

4:19: Roommate calls three victims, no one answers

4:22 to 4:24: Surviving roommates text each other from inside the house

4:27: Roommate calls victims again, no one answers

4:32: Roommate texts Goncalves 'Pls answer'

10:23: Surviving roommate texts victims, no one answers

11:39: Roommate calls her father

12 p.m.: 911 call placed from roommate's phone.

Key moments in the investigation:

Dec. 30, 2022

The investigation led authorities to Kohberger, a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University. He was arrested in December 2022 in Pennsylvania after forensic evidence linked him to the murders, including DNA found on a knife sheath at the crime scene and cellphone data placing him near the victims' home multiple times.

Jan. 4, 2023

Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Jan. 4, 2023. He had waived his right to an extradition hearing in Pennsylvania the previous day. He was booked into the Latah County Jail in Moscow, Idaho.

May 17, 2023

On May 17, 2023, a grand jury in Latah County, Idaho, indicted Kohberger on five felony charges: four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

May 22, 2023

On May 22, 2023, Kohberger was arraigned in Latah County on charges including four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. During the arraignment, Kohberger chose to "stand silent," meaning he did not enter a plea.

As a result, the judge entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

June 26, 2023

On June 26, 2023, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson filed a formal notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Kohberger. This filing occurred within the 60-day window mandated by Idaho law following Kohberger's arraignment on May 22, 2023.

August 2023

Defendant waives right to a speedy trial, postponing proceedings. Kohberger's attorney, Anne Taylor, cited the need for additional time to prepare the defense.

June 30, 2025

Kohberger accepts a plea deal: guilty pleas in exchange for life without parole and a waiver of appeals.

Terms of the plea deal:

Kohberger has agreed to plead guilty to the murders of four University of Idaho students as part of a plea deal that allows him to avoid the death penalty.

Under the terms of the agreement, Kohberger will plead guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary, according to sources close to the case. In exchange, prosecutors will recommend four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

He will also waive his right to appeal the convictions or sentences.

He may not have to explain the crime as part of the plea agreement, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital Tuesday. The agreement must be approved by Judge Steven Hippler, with a formal plea hearing scheduled for Wednesday, July 2, at 11 a.m. MT.

"By taking a plea deal, Bryan Kohberger has insulated himself from a sentence that would require his execution," Idaho defense lawyer Edwina Elcox, who has had cases in front of Hippler, told Fox News Digital. "Only a jury can sentence him to death. Regardless, he will likely spend the rest of his life in prison, without the possibility of ever being in society again."

The Idaho defense lawyer further described the decision as "a good deal" for Kohberger, who could have faced execution by firing squad in Idaho if convicted of the four murders.

"[I]f death is off the table, this is a good deal. From all the information that came out, it was becoming an insurmountable task to mount a defense. I would expect that Judge Hippler will make him allocute to the crimes though," Elcox said before more details of Kohberger's deal emerged.

Idaho families react to plea deal:

Steve Goncalves told NewsNation Monday the plea deal decision is "anything but justice." He further commended law enforcement for their work in investigating the case, noting that "the failure was at the court level."

"The fault is in leadership and the people that you place this evidence upon. They were weak," Goncalves said.

Members of Kernodle's family also condemned the plea deal. Her aunt, Kim Kernodle, told TMZ that relatives were vehemently opposed to the idea when Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson's office first raised it over the weekend.

However, Chapin's family indicated in a statement that they are "in support of the plea bargain" and will be present in Boise on Wednesday.

Fox News Digital's Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.