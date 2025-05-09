Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

US

Bryan Kohberger selfie from days before arrest seen for first time

Bryan Kohberger also searched for images of female college students at the University of Idaho and Washington State University

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
close
Bryan Kohberger hearing sets rules for reviewing evidence Video

Bryan Kohberger hearing sets rules for reviewing evidence

Fox News correspondent Dan Springer has the latest on the murder trial on 'America Reports.'

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger took a selfie in a black robe just days before he was arrested, according to a report.

Kohberger faces first-degree murder charges in the deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The former Washington State University student was also charged with one felony count of burglary.

The selfie, obtained by NBC's "Dateline," shows a December 28, 2022 selfie of Kohberger in a black robe with a hood covering his head. "Dateline" is airing an episode on Kohberger Friday at 9 p.m.

Kohberger was arrested just two days later on Dec. 30, and was flown back to Idaho where he's currently facing first-degree murder charges.

BRYAN KOHBERGER CASE: JUDGE DENIES PROSECUTORS' REQUEST FOR PERSONALITY TESTING

Bryan Kohberger is seen wearing a robe in a selfie taken just days before he was arrested.

Bryan Kohberger is seen wearing a robe in a selfie taken just days before he was arrested. (Dateline)

"Dateline" also obtained Kohberger’s cellphone browsing history, which shows he searched for dozens of pictures of female students at Washington State University and the University of Idaho. According to the report, several of the women were in bathing suits.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

Idaho Students Stabbing Suspect Bryan Kohberger Arraigned

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, May 22, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022.  (Zach Wilkinson-Pool/Getty Images)

According to the report, a review of the accounts which posted the pictures found that several individuals were either followers or close friends with Goncalves, Mogen, and Kernodle.

Timeline of Nov. 13, 2022:

  • 4 a.m.: Suspect arrives at house
  • Between 4 and 4:17: Time of murders
  • 4:19: Roommate calls 3 victims, no one answers
  • 4:22 to 4:24: Surviving roommates text each other from inside house
  • 4:27: Roommate calls victims again; no one answers
  • 4:32: Roommate texts Goncalves 'Pls answer'
  • 10:23: Surviving roommate texts victims; no one answers
  • 11:39: Roommate calls her father
  • 12 p.m.: 911 call placed from roommate's phone

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

idaho students final photo

Madison Mogen, top left, smiles on the shoulders of her best friend, Kaylee Goncalves, as they pose with Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, and two other housemates in Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the four students were stabbed to death. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

In the summer prior to the murders, Kohberger moved to Pullman, Washington to attend school at Washington State University.

Three witnesses told "Dateline" that Kohberger was invited to a pool party that he attended in Moscow, Idaho, according to "Dateline."

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.