Bryan Kohberger allegedly searched pictures of female students, some were close to alleged victims

Bryan Kohberger also allegedly took an eerie selfie days before he was arrested

Adam Sabes
Published
Judge issues order on Bryan Kohberger's request to have family in courtroom

Judge issues order on Bryan Kohberger's request to have family in courtroom

Fox News' Chanley Painter reports the latest on Kohberger's case. 

Bryan Kohberger allegedly searched for pictures of female students on his cellphone, some of whom were close friends with three of the University of Idaho students who were killed.

Kohberger is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The former Washington State University student was also charged with one felony count of burglary.

"Dateline" on NBC obtained Kohberger’s cellphone browsing history, which shows he allegedly searched for dozens of pictures of female students at Washington State University and the University of Idaho.

Many of the pictures Kohberger searched for showed females in bathing suits. According to the report, some of the females' accounts were either followers or close friends with Kernodle, Mogen and Goncalves.

Idaho Students Stabbing Suspect Bryan Kohberger Arraigned

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022.  (Zach Wilkinson-Pool/Getty Images)

"Dateline" also obtained a selfie of Kohberger that was taken on Dec. 28, 2022, which shows him wearing a black robe and has no facial expression. He was arrested just days later on Dec. 30, 2022.

In late September 2022, according to the report, phone records also show that Kohberger searched "Sociopathic Traits in College Student." In October 2022, he made a search on a pornography website for "drugged" and "sleeping."

Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Attends Pre-Trial Hearing In Idaho

Bryan Kohberger, accused of murder, arrives for a hearing about cameras in the courtroom in Latah County District Court on September 13, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger, a former criminology PhD student, was indicted earlier this year in the November 2022 killings of Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, in an off-campus apartment near the University of Idaho.  (Ted S. Warren-Pool/Getty Images)

Timeline of November 13, 2022:

  • 4 a.m.: Suspect arrives at house
  • Between 4 and 4:17: Time of murders
  • 4:19: Roommate calls 3 victims, no one answers
  • 4:22 to 4:24: Surviving roommates text each other from inside house
  • 4:27: Roommate calls victims again; no one answers
  • 4:32: Roommate texts Goncalves 'Pls answer'
  • 10:23: Surviving roommate texts victims; no one answers
  • 11:39: Roommate calls her father
  • 12 p.m.: 911 call placed from roommate's phone

idaho students final photo

Madison Mogen, top left, smiles on the shoulders of her best friend, Kaylee Goncalves, as they pose with Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and two other housemates in Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the four students were stabbed to death. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

Kohberger's trial is scheduled to begin on Aug. 11.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.