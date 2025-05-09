Bryan Kohberger allegedly searched pictures of female students, some were close to alleged victims

Bryan Kohberger allegedly searched for pictures of female students on his cellphone, some of whom were close friends with three of the University of Idaho students who were killed.

Kohberger is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The former Washington State University student was also charged with one felony count of burglary.

"Dateline" on NBC obtained Kohberger’s cellphone browsing history, which shows he allegedly searched for dozens of pictures of female students at Washington State University and the University of Idaho.

Many of the pictures Kohberger searched for showed females in bathing suits. According to the report, some of the females' accounts were either followers or close friends with Kernodle, Mogen and Goncalves.

"Dateline" also obtained a selfie of Kohberger that was taken on Dec. 28, 2022, which shows him wearing a black robe and has no facial expression. He was arrested just days later on Dec. 30, 2022.

In late September 2022, according to the report, phone records also show that Kohberger searched "Sociopathic Traits in College Student." In October 2022, he made a search on a pornography website for "drugged" and "sleeping."

Timeline of November 13, 2022:

4 a.m.: Suspect arrives at house

Between 4 and 4:17: Time of murders

4:19: Roommate calls 3 victims, no one answers

4:22 to 4:24: Surviving roommates text each other from inside house

4:27: Roommate calls victims again; no one answers

4:32: Roommate texts Goncalves 'Pls answer'

10:23: Surviving roommate texts victims; no one answers

11:39: Roommate calls her father

12 p.m.: 911 call placed from roommate's phone

Kohberger's trial is scheduled to begin on Aug. 11.