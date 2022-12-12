Idaho investigators focus on video, Hyundai Elantra in college murders probe

Idaho investigators are canvassing the small town of Moscow for surveillance footage, as they urge the public to continue coming forward with tips about a white Hyundai Elantra that was near the off-campus rental home when four University of Idaho students were murdered.

Six hours of footage was pulled from a local gas station half a mile from the crime scene, the clerk told Fox News Digital.

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, her best friend Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death Nov. 13 between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. inside a three-story home on King Road.

Investigators also pulled footage from the Corner Club, where Mogen and Goncalves hung out the night before they were murdered, according to the bartender.

"Police are still looking for information regarding a 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra," according to the Moscow Police Department's Dec. 12 press release. "Tips and leads have led investigators to look for additional information about this vehicle being in the immediate area of the King Road residence during the early morning hours of Nov. 13."

The investigation has stretched into its fourth week, and no suspects have been publicly identified.

Police were inundated with tips last week after announcing their interest in the Hyundai and had to forward the calls to the national FBI call center, officials previously said.

Detectives are looking to speak with the occupant or occupants of the vehicle who they believe "may have critical information" regarding this case.

Police are also seeking any surveillance video from businesses or residences recorded between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Nov. 13 within approximately 1 mile of the crime scene.

Lanier added in a Dec. 12 video update that police have an "army of analysts" sorting through video that has already been submitted.

Police are encouraging the community to remain vigilant. "We should always be walking with our heads up, sticking to lighted paths and walking in groups if we can," Lanier said. "We are still 100% committed to solving this crime."

Members of the community can call in tips at 208-883-7180, email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us or submit digital media here .

