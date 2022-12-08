Idaho police hit with deluge of tips about Hyundai Elantra, now forwarding calls to FBI call center

The Moscow Police Department has been flooded with tips and leads over the past 24 hours about a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was in the "immediate area" of the home where four University of Idaho students were murdered last month.

Calls to the tipline will now go to an FBI call center better equipped to deal with the volume of information.

"The global call center has the resources to take those calls, categorize them, and send them on to investigators so they can utilize those tips in the investigation," the Moscow Police Department said Thursday.

Police first announced that they want to find the vehicle on Wednesday, saying that the occupant or occupants may have "critical information" about the murders.

The license plate on the car is unknown and authorities have only said that "tips and leads" led them to the vehicle.

As the investigation into the quadruple homicide closes in on one month, police still haven't identified a suspect or located a murder weapon.

Authorities believe that Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were stabbed to death some time between 3:00 and 4:00 a.m. on Nov. 13.

The four victims had returned to their three-story residence just blocks from campus shortly before 2:00 a.m., according to police.

