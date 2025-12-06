Idaho bar owner faces death threats after viral promo offering free beer for assisting ICE

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Idaho bar owner Mark Fitzpatrick said his saloon has been flooded with both praise and outrage after a promotion offering "free beer" to anyone who helps Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) identify and deport an illegal immigrant went viral.

The Old State Saloon’s promotion, which was posted Nov. 29 on X, was viewed nearly 8 million times. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) also reposted it, generating both excitement and online attacks, including threats to burn down the business and kill its outspoken owner.

"At Old State Saloon, we really aren't strangers to speaking out boldly about conservative Christian values and truth and putting the truth out there," Fitzpatrick told Fox News Digital, adding that speaking in a world with "deception" and "evil" causes people to get "really upset."

Fitzpatrick said his bar’s first controversial promotion came in 2024 when he launched "Heterosexual Awesomeness Month," featuring discounts and free beer for heterosexual men, women and couples throughout June in response to Pride Month.

The saloon owner said his latest idea was inspired by four years of former President Joe Biden's immigration policies, describing them as a "complete disaster" that incentivized "some of the worst of the worst people in the world to come into this country."

While his promotion was meant to promote the efforts of law enforcement and ICE, Fitzpatrick said it was quickly attacked online, and the saloon has posted several social media exchanges this week with individuals strongly disagreeing with its conservative ideology.

"What liberals want to do is they attack you," he said. "They go on attack and they start calling you names."

Fitzpatrick said his family has been threatened, and he has received "disgusting" messages and voicemails, including threats to torch his saloon.

"People are just outright saying I should die for this," he said. "It's really, really despicable."

Fitzpatrick urged anyone dismissing his promotion to visit his bar, asserting that "if any of those liberals actually came in and were willing to talk," they would meet someone who "would sit down with them and talk and listen to what they have to say."

Fitzpatrick remains unfazed, saying the negative comments only make him want to "double down." His saloon has also continued to offer new promotions throughout the month, including "Manly American Monday," where men who support ICE get a free beer just for walking through the door.

The bar also offers free beer on Tuesdays to ladies who "tattle" on illegal immigrants by calling ICE, along with a Wednesday special shaving 10% of the bill for heterosexual couples.

"The way I look at it is they're kind of disclosing like their wickedness right to us in public and showing us who they are," Fitzpatrick said in reference to the online attacks and threats he's received.

Fitzpatrick has also received "overwhelming support," including encouraging mail and cards, amid the negativity and threats.

"At my saloon when I'm there after a long day of dealing with just wickedness and all the calls and everything else, people are there and they're there just to come in and meet me and support me and encourage me," he said.

Fitzpatrick does not expect many patrons to claim their freebie, but he did say that Ryan Spoon, vice chair of the Ada County Republican Central Committee in Idaho, claimed his after he provided evidence that he helped ICE make an arrest.

Fitzpatrick added that the promotion is "not really about beers."

"I think the way it's working is it's drawing attention to the issue and conversations are happening," he said.