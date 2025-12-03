ICE protester who identified as 'bin Laden' faces charges over alleged sexually explicit threats to agents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Homeland Security has condemned an Oregon man who has been protesting ICE for months, according to reports, after new video surfaced showing him verbally describing to one officer that his wife would receive his head on a pike through the mail.

John Paul Cupp, 45, also known as Walid al-Amriki, is the poster child for the 8,000-fold increase in threats against federal law enforcement, a top DHS official told Fox News Digital. Cupp is charged with making threats against a federal law enforcement officer after he allegedly threatened to kill ICE agents and sexually assault their wives.

DHS shared video with Fox News Digital posted on the suspect’s Instagram that was labeled "Daddy Walid’s Come Get Bin Laden Challenge," which featured Cupp swearing repeatedly and loudly self-identifying to responding ICE agents as the deceased Al-Qaeda terrorist: "I'm over here advocating your death and the violent overthrow of the government, and you want to attack some females and some children."

"Come get bin Laden," Cupp said in the video, before going on to loudly describe to a male federal agent how his wife would receive his decapitated head through the mail. He then continued with several graphic sexual threats.

Cupp continued loudly taunting agents, saying that if they came over and "got bin Laden," their "streets would burn down," and appeared to refer to President Donald Trump as a "Zionist overlord," before later appearing to tell fellow protesters that "Walid condones your illegal activities."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said Tuesday that Cupp is now facing federal charges for his threats.

"Our ICE law enforcement officers face an 8,000% increase in death threats against them while they risk their lives every single day to remove the worst of the worst, including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, terrorists and gang members," McLaughlin said.

"From bounties placed on their heads for their murders, threats to their families, stalking, and doxxing online, our officers are experiencing an unprecedented level of violence and threats against them and their families. Secretary Noem has been clear: if you threaten or lay a hand on law enforcement, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Portland is not Cupp’s – or "al-Amriki’s" – first alleged run-in with radical thought.

Cupp has also been associated with White supremacist and pro-North Korean groups inside the U.S., with an NBC News report connecting dictator Kim Jong Un’s "personality cult" with admirers in the U.S. like the protester.

The outlet said in 2014 that Cupp had at one time been officially recognized by Pyongyang as "Chairman of the Songun Politics Study Group USA."

Local outlet OregonLive reported in October on more peaceful daytime scenes outside the ICE facility in Portland and encountered Cupp — identified in the article as al-Amriki — who told the reporter he had been protesting against the agency on and off since June.

The FBI told Portland's FOX affiliate that Cupp posted in June to Russian social media site VK that he was "heading down to f--- with and troll these ICE losers after work." It also reported Cupp has been homeless since April and is estranged from a wife and three children.

In a TikTok posted to the account Daddy Walid Love Bug in November, a man appearing to be Cupp and identifying in the caption as "an update from Walid al-Amriki" said he has "love in his heart" and is "open to your criticisms."

"Sometimes my approach is a little too much 'bash them over the head' for our young people and for an American audience that is extremely emotional and wants to be loved and wants to know... are you on our side, and yes, I am," he said, adding that he has taken "a lot of youth" under his "wing" as his "children" in their ideological battle.

The Portland FOX affiliate reported Cupp was remanded to the Northwest Detention Center in Oregon. He could not be reached for comment.

Fox News' Kiera McDonald contributed to this report.