DHS fires back after Dem lawmaker claims she was 'pushed aside and pepper sprayed' during ICE raid

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Friday pushed back against accusations from Arizona Democratic Rep. Adelita Grijalva, who claimed she was pepper sprayed during an immigration raid in Tucson.

In a post on X, Grijalva said she was "pushed aside and pepper sprayed" after identifying herself as a member of Congress while seeking information from officers during a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) operation near the Taco Giro restaurant.

"ICE just conducted a raid by Taco Giro in Tucson — a small mom-and-pop restaurant that has served our community for years," Grijalva wrote. "When I presented myself as a Member of Congress asking for more information, I was pushed aside and pepper sprayed."

In a separate post, Grijalva called ICE a "lawless agency" that is "operating with no transparency, no accountability, and open disregard for basic due process."

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin swiftly fired back at Grijalva's claims, saying she was never directly sprayed but merely in the "vicinity of someone who was."

"If her claims were true, this would be a medical marvel," McLaughlin said. "But they’re not true. She wasn’t pepper sprayed. She was in the vicinity of someone who was pepper sprayed as they were obstructing and assaulting law enforcement."

McLaughlin also said two law enforcement officers were "seriously injured" during the incident.

"In fact, 2 law enforcement officers were seriously injured by this mob that [Grijalva] joined," she added. "Presenting oneself as a ‘member of Congress’ doesn’t give you the right to obstruct law enforcement. More information forthcoming."

The clash also prompted the Congressional Progressive Caucus — which includes nearly 100 Democratic lawmakers — to call for a congressional investigation.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a deputy chair of the caucus, denounced the incident as a "disgusting display of violence" against Grijalva and warned that it reflects "a dangerous moment for American democracy."

The dispute unfolded a day after DHS announced it had rounded up at least a dozen criminal illegal immigrants — including "child sex offenders, domestic abusers, and violent gang members" — during Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis.

"No matter when and where, ICE will find, arrest, and deport ALL criminal illegal aliens," McLaughlin said.

DHS and Grijalva did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

