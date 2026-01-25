Expand / Collapse search
Narratives clash after Trump and victim's family react to second Minneapolis ICE shooting

Alex Pretti's parents say their son was a 'kind-hearted soul' while Trump admin called him a 'domestic terrorist'

Minnesota ICE official calls for cooperation amid mass protests Video

Minnesota ICE official calls for cooperation amid mass protests

Sam Olson, ICE field office director in St. Paul, joins 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss mass protests after a deadly CBP-involved shooting in Minneapolis and efforts to cooperate with local officials.

Narratives over the Minneapolis shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti clashed over the weekend as President Donald Trump's administration accused him of violently resisting arrest, while his family remembered him as a "kind-hearted soul."

Pretti, a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ICU nurse, is the second anti-ICE protester to be shot and killed in Minneapolis this month. Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem said the victim, who was armed, "violently resisted" arrest and that the ICE agent fired his weapon "fearing for his life."

Footage of the incident shows an ICE agent disarmed Pretti shortly before he was killed. He entered into the initial scuffle with ICE agents as he tried to assist another protester who had been pushed by law enforcement.

A federal judge soon blocked the Trump administration from "destroying or altering evidence" related to the shooting on Sunday.

ANTI-ICE AGITATOR ALLEGEDLY BITES OFF FEDERAL OFFICER'S FINGER DURING MINNEAPOLIS ATTACK

Photo of Alex J. Pretti

This undated photo provided by Michael Pretti shows Alex J. Pretti, the man who was shot by a federal officer in Minneapolis on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026.  (Michael Pretti via AP)

The ruling came after the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension filed a lawsuit Saturday to prevent the destruction of evidence in the case.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, names DHS, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) and U.S. Border Control, as well as Attorney General Pam Bondi, as defendants.

In granting the temporary injunction, Judge Eric Tostrud wrote that federal officials and those acting on their behalf cannot destroy evidence taken from the scene of the south Minneapolis shooting or now in their exclusive custody, which state authorities say they were previously barred from inspecting.

BORDER PATROL-INVOLVED SHOOTING REPORTED IN MINNEAPOLIS

A cabinet official addresses reporters as a firearm image is displayed behind her on a large screen.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks beside a screen showing an image of a handgun during a press conference in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 24, 2026. (Nathan Howard/Reuters)

A hearing on the order has been scheduled for Monday.

Pretti's parents, Michael and Susan Pretti, said Saturday that they are "heartbroken but also very angry," and condemned the version of events presented by law enforcement as "sickening lies."

"Alex was a kindhearted soul who cared deeply for his family and friends and also the American veterans whom he cared for as an ICU nurse at the Minneapolis VA hospital," the couple wrote.

GUN RIGHTS GROUPS CLASH AFTER MAN DHS SAYS WAS ARMED FATALLY SHOT BY CBP IN MINNEAPOLIS

A law enforcement officer deploys a chemical spray toward a man during a confrontation on a city street.

A screengrab from a video shows a law enforcement officer spraying irritants at Alex Pretti before he was fatally shot by federal agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan. 24, 2026. (Reuters)

"The sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting. Alex is clearly not holding a gun when attacked by Trump’s murdering and cowardly ICE thugs. He has his phone in his right hand and his empty left hand is raised above his head while trying to protect the woman ICE just pushed down all while being pepper sprayed," they continued.

Meanwhile, Trump highlighted that Pretti was armed and carrying two extra magazines at the time of the shooting. White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller went further than other members of the administration, calling Pretti a "would-be assassin" who "tried to murder federal law enforcement," adding that he is a "domestic terrorist."

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison had demanded a "a full, impartial, and transparent investigation" into the shooting.

A federal officer fires a munition toward a group of demonstrators during a tense confrontation on a Minneapolis street.

A federal agent fires a munition toward demonstrators near the site where Alex Pretti was fatally shot in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan. 24, 2026. (Tim Evans/Reuters)

Ellison said he shares "intense grief and anger" over Pretti's death and condemned ICE's presence in Minnesota as an "illegal and unconstitutional occupation."

Michael Sinkewicz contributed to this report.
