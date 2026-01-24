Former Vikings captain says Minnesota liberal resist ICE because 'we're deporting their voters'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Minnesota Vikings captain and University of Minnesota football player Jack Brewer spoke out against the anti-ICE agitators in his state.

Unrest erupted in and around Minneapolis on Saturday after a Border Patrol agent fatally shot one of the agitators. Brewer called out the state's liberal leadership for inciting the unrest, arguing the Democrats are opposed to ICE because the agency is "deporting their voters."

"We’re deporting their voters. That’s part of what’s happening and it’s blowing up their whole plan," Brewer told Fox News Digital.

"You can’t allow people to come into your country who don’t carry the same morals and values that you do. That’s what’s happening. Minneapolis is protecting these thugs. It’s unbelievable. These people are demonic. I’ve done work in third-world countries for 25 years. The values are not the same... You cannot let people come into the United States who come from cultures like that, because they bring their culture with them. That’s what’s happening."

Brewer also took aim at the city's liberal population, calling for behavioral assessments and national guard intervention.

"There is something wrong in Minneapolis. We need a city-wide behavioral health assessment. People have completely lost reality," Brewer said. "I hope President Trump sends in the National Guard. We need curfews. We need real consequences for attacking law enforcement. These men and women should be able to do their jobs and go home to their families safely."

In 2018, Brewer was presented the key to the city of Minneapolis by Mayor Jacob Frey. But today, Brewer condemns Frey for taking far-left stances.

"I wish I could lock the doors on that city and not let him back in if I had the power. What he has done is absolutely ridiculous," Brewer said. "He tap-dances for Somalis. He does anything to go against the culture of America and Christianity for them."

Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a 37-year-old Minneapolis resident and ICU nurse, was shot during an immigration enforcement operation early Saturday targeting Jose Huerta-Chuma, an illegal immigrant with a criminal history including domestic assault for intentional conflict bodily harm, disorderly conduct and driving without a valid license.

Department of Homeland Security officials said Pretti approached Border Patrol agents while armed with a 9 mm pistol and "violently resisted" when they attempted to disarm him. Medics immediately delivered aid, but Pretti was pronounced dead at the site of the shooting.

After the shooting, approximately 200 agitators arrived and began to "obstruct and assault law enforcement," leading to crowd control measures, according to DHS.

The Minneapolis Police Department asked for the public to remain calm after Saturday's shooting.

"We are aware of reports of another shooting involving federal law enforcement in the area of 26th Street W and Nicollet Ave. We are working to confirm additional details. We ask the public to remain calm and avoid the immediate area. Please follow the city’s social media channels for updates," the Minneapolis Police Department said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said at a news conference that an "unlawful assembly" was taking place in the area of the shooting and urged the public to avoid it.

"Our demand today is for those federal agencies that are operating in our city to do so with the same discipline, humanity and integrity that effective law enforcement in this country demands. We urge everyone to remain peaceful," O'Hara said.

O'Hara said there had been an emergency recall of all sworn personnel back to duty to handle the situation.

While MPD is leading the charge, it is receiving help from the Minnesota State Patrol and Hennepin and Ramsey County sheriffs, O'Hara said.

Suburban towns have aided MPD in handling the influx of 911 calls. He added that the fire department was working with police to "ensure that two small fires that were started in the area are safely extinguished."

Tensions between federal immigration enforcement and agitators in Minnesota have been high since the fatal Jan. 7 shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent. Her death sparked a wave of protests nationwide and raised questions about the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

Fox News Digital's Rachel Wolf and Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.