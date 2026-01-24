Bondi blames Minneapolis leaders after armed suspect killed, unrest erupts during ICE operation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Attorney General Pam Bondi accused Minneapolis and Minnesota leaders of fueling unrest after a Border Patrol-involved shooting left an armed suspect dead during a targeted immigration enforcement operation, telling Fox News on Saturday that sanctuary-style policies and rhetoric against federal agents have undermined public safety.

Bondi made the remarks during a live interview with Fox News anchor Aishah Hasnie, hours after federal authorities said a Border Patrol (CBP) agent fatally shot a man armed with a handgun during an enforcement operation in south Minneapolis.

The shooting was followed by protests and crowd-control measures as demonstrators converged on the scene.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), agents were conducting a targeted operation against an illegal immigrant wanted for violent assault when an individual approached officers armed with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino said agents attempted to disarm the individual, but he violently resisted.

"Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, a Border Patrol agent fired defensive shots," Bovino said.

Authorities said the individual was pronounced dead at the scene. Bovino said the suspect was carrying two loaded magazines and no accessible identification, describing the individual as appearing intent on causing "maximum damage" to law enforcement.

Bondi placed responsibility for the unrest on Minnesota’s political leadership.

"This has happened in Minneapolis because you have a mayor and a governor who have declared Minneapolis a sanctuary city," Bondi said. "You’re invited here. We will protect you."

She said ICE agents operating in the city have arrested individuals accused or convicted of serious crimes, arguing enforcement was necessary to protect people.

"And that’s why Donald Trump has ICE in Minneapolis, to protect the citizens," Bondi said.

Bondi described the protests as "extremely organized," noting the appearance of matching signs and gas masks. "It’s extremely organized," she said. "The signs they have are all matching. They’re well written. How did these people go out and get gas masks?"

During the interview, Bondi confirmed federal grand jury subpoenas had been issued to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, though she declined to comment on any ongoing investigation.

"That’s all I can say right now legally," she said.

Bondi also said she sent a letter to Walz warning that the federal government would step in if state leaders did not support federal law enforcement efforts.

"We sent Governor Walz a very strong letter today. We had been working on this letter. We got it out saying that he better support President Trump. He better support the men and women in law enforcement because if he doesn’t, we are, and that’s what we’re doing right now."

Bondi said multiple federal agencies are assisting DHS as the situation unfolds, adding that the administration’s priority remains protecting law enforcement officers and the public.

"We’re going to support our great men and women in law enforcement," she said.

Investigations into the shooting and the unrest that followed remain ongoing.



