ICE says it arrested pedophiles, sexual deviants and kidnappers over the weekend in latest enforcement sweep

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The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Monday released its latest "worst of the worst" list of criminal illegal immigrants convicted of a range of "horrific crimes," including pedophilia, kidnapping and other violent offenses.

The agency released the identities of the 15 criminals officials arrested over the weekend. The group, which consists of 13 men and two women, originated from the Dominican Republic, China, Angola, Mexico and several other countries across South America.

Many of those listed were convicted in New York, Florida and Texas, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

"Over the weekend ICE arrested pedophiles, sexual deviants, kidnappers, and other violent thugs," Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said."Every day, our law enforcement officers remove heinous criminals from our communities. If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will find you and arrest you. Criminals are not welcome in the U.S."

ICE LODGES DETAINER AGAINST ILLEGAL MIGRANT CHARGED WITH KIDNAPPING, SEXUALLY ASSAULTING NEIGHBOR IN TEXAS

Alejandro Santos-Fernandez, from Mexico, was convicted of breaking into a home, assaulting a family or household member by blocking their breathing or blood flow, and using a deadly weapon during an aggravated assault in Laredo, Texas, according to the authorities.

Guadalupe Mercado-Guerra, from Mexico, reportedly touched a minor inappropriately multiple times in Travis County, Texas, near the city of Austin. He was convicted of three counts of indecency with a child by contact, according to the DHS.

Ruowei Liu, from China, reportedly engaged in prostitution and managed a residence for that purpose in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She was convicted of prostitution and keeping a bawdy house, according to the DHS.

CALIFORNIA SANCTUARY POLICIES BLAMED AFTER ICE ARRESTS 9 SEX OFFENDERS IN LOS ANGELES

Catherin Palacios-Medina, from Mexico, was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or instrument in Jerome, Idaho, the authorties added.

Juan Manuel Valdez, from the Dominican Republic, was convicted of selling a controlled drug in Rockingham, New Hampshire, officials said.

Rafael Garcia, from Mexico, was reportedly convicted of the continuous sexual abuse of a child in Fresno County, California.

CONVICTED PEDOPHILES, SEX PREDATORS ARRESTED IN MINNESOTA IMMIGRATION SWEEP WITHIN THE LAST 24 HOURS

Josman Policarpo, from Angola, was reportedly convicted of aggravated sexual assault in Harris County, Texas, near Houston.

Carlos Perez-Mendez, from Mexico, was convicted of criminal sexual assault or criminal sexual force in Cook County, Illinois, DHS said.

Dongsheng Xie, from China, was reportedly convicted of domestic violence and battery in Lake Mary, Florida.

ICE NABS ILLEGAL ALIENS CONVICTED OF CHILD SEX CRIMES AND METH TRAFFICKING IN NATIONWIDE ENFORCEMENT SWEEP

Rafael Disla, from the Dominican Republic, was found guilty of kidnapping in Orange City, Florida, according to the officials.

Luis Hernandez-Monteverde, from Venezuela, was convicted in Provo, Utah, of multiple offenses, including assault, disorderly conduct, violation of a protective order, and making threats of violence, according to the authorities.

Javier Herrera-Moran, from Mexico, was reportedly convicted in Forsyth County, North Carolina, of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He was also gound guilty of firing a gun into an occupied vehicle, officials said.

DHS ARRESTS 'WORST OF THE WORST' ILLEGAL MIGRANTS, INCLUDING MURDERERS AND PEDOPHILES, IN WEEKEND OPERATION

Luis Sanchez-Hernandez, from Mexico, was convicted in Orlando, Florida, of battery, attempted burglary, and cocaine possession, law enforcement said.

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Carlos Zavala-Vargas, from Mexico, was reportedly convicted of aggravated robbery in Huntsville, Texas.

Manuel Marin-Jimenez, from Colombia, was reportedly convicted of burglary in White Plains, New York.