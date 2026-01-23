Convicted pedophiles, sex predators arrested in Minnesota immigration sweep within the last 24 hours

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: As federal agents flooded Minnesota streets this week, Fox News Digital obtained new details about some of the "worst of the worst" criminal illegal immigrants arrested within the last 24 hours, a roster that includes convicted pedophiles, sexual predators and drug traffickers.

The new information comes after a news conference Friday, where Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino spoke about immigration enforcement in Minneapolis, emphasizing the importance of agents' recent operations.

In addition to two criminal illegal immigrant arrests highlighted at the news conference in the blue city, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials told Fox News Digital others snatched Thursday during Operation Metro Surge were convicted of sex crimes against children, domestic abuse and drug trafficking.

"DHS law enforcement continues to remove violent criminal illegal aliens from the streets of Minnesota. Just yesterday, they arrested pedophiles, sexual predators, and drug traffickers in Minnesota," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin wrote in a statement. "Many of these public safety threats were released from Minnesota jails."

McLaughlin added DHS is calling on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to honor Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers on the more than 1,360 illegal immigrants in Minnesota jails.

"Despite horrific smears and violent assaults against them, our officers continue to put their lives on the line to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens," she said.

According to DHS, some of the criminal illegal immigrants arrested during Operation Metro Surge on Thursday include:

Jose Eliborio Ocampo-Leon

Jose Eliborio Ocampo-Leon, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, was previously convicted of criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 16.

Rudy Alexander Pineda-Aguilar

Rudy Alexander Pineda-Aguilar, a criminal illegal immigrant from Guatemala, was previously convicted of criminal sexual conduct.

Gerardo Sanchez-Acuna

Gerardo Sanchez-Acuna, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, was previously convicted of drug trafficking.

Jeffrey Alexander Roman-Rabanales

Jeffrey Alexander Roman-Rabanales, a criminal illegal immigrant from Guatemala, was previously convicted of assault, domestic assault and damage to property.

Salvador Salazar-Rivera

Salvador Salazar-Rivera, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, was previously convicted of domestic assault and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse.

Ayro Ariel Mimbrera-Fernandez

Ayro Ariel Mimbrera-Fernandez, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, had an outstanding federal arrest warrant for amphetamine sale.

Mimbrera-Fernandez was also previously convicted of theft and driving while intoxicated.