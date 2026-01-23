Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Minnesota

Convicted pedophiles, sex predators arrested in Minnesota immigration sweep within the last 24 hours

DHS officials urge Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to honor ICE detainers on more than 1,360 illegal immigrants in state jails

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
Border Patrol shows 'worst of the worst' taken off Minneapolis streets amid protests Video

Border Patrol shows 'worst of the worst' taken off Minneapolis streets amid protests

Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino spoke about recent immigration enforcement efforts in Minnesota during a news conference Thursday.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: As federal agents flooded Minnesota streets this week, Fox News Digital obtained new details about some of the "worst of the worst" criminal illegal immigrants arrested within the last 24 hours, a roster that includes convicted pedophiles, sexual predators and drug traffickers.

The new information comes after a news conference Friday, where Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino spoke about immigration enforcement in Minneapolis, emphasizing the importance of agents' recent operations.

In addition to two criminal illegal immigrant arrests highlighted at the news conference in the blue city, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials told Fox News Digital others snatched Thursday during Operation Metro Surge were convicted of sex crimes against children, domestic abuse and drug trafficking.

Federal law enforcement at a gas station in Minnesota

A federal agent of Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino's team during a stop at a gas station as immigration enforcement continues after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good Jan. 7, in Minneapolis Jan. 21, 2026.  (Seth Herald/Reuters)

LA COUNTY EYES 'ICE-FREE ZONES' ON GOVERNMENT PROPERTY DESPITE $1B IN FEDERAL FUNDING AT RISK

"DHS law enforcement continues to remove violent criminal illegal aliens from the streets of Minnesota. Just yesterday, they arrested pedophiles, sexual predators, and drug traffickers in Minnesota," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin wrote in a statement. "Many of these public safety threats were released from Minnesota jails."

McLaughlin added DHS is calling on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to honor Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers on the more than 1,360 illegal immigrants in Minnesota jails.

"Despite horrific smears and violent assaults against them, our officers continue to put their lives on the line to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens," she said.

NOEM PRAISES DHS OFFICERS ON LAW ENFORCEMENT APPRECIATION DAY AS ATTACKS ON FEDERAL AGENTS SPIKE NATIONWIDE

According to DHS, some of the criminal illegal immigrants arrested during Operation Metro Surge on Thursday include:

Jose Eliborio Ocampo-Leon

Jose Eliborio Ocampo-Leon was convicted of a sex crime against a child. (DHS)

Jose Eliborio Ocampo-Leon

Jose Eliborio Ocampo-Leon, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, was previously convicted of criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 16.

Rudy Alexander Pineda-Aguilar

Rudy Alexander Pineda-Aguilar was convicted of criminal sexual conduct. (DHS)

Rudy Alexander Pineda-Aguilar

Rudy Alexander Pineda-Aguilar, a criminal illegal immigrant from Guatemala, was previously convicted of criminal sexual conduct.

Gerardo Sanchez-Acuna

Gerardo Sanchez-Acuna was convicted of trafficking drugs. (DHS)

Gerardo Sanchez-Acuna

Gerardo Sanchez-Acuna, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, was previously convicted of drug trafficking. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Jeffrey Alexander Roman-Rabanales

Jeffrey Alexander Roman-Rabanales was convicted of multiple criminal charges, including assault. (DHS)

Jeffrey Alexander Roman-Rabanales

Jeffrey Alexander Roman-Rabanales, a criminal illegal immigrant from Guatemala, was previously convicted of assault, domestic assault and damage to property.

Salvador Salazar-Rivera

Salvador Salazar-Rivera was convicted of domestic assault, among other charges. (DHS)

Salvador Salazar-Rivera

Salvador Salazar-Rivera, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, was previously convicted of domestic assault and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse.

Ayro Ariel Mimbrera-Fernandez

Ayro Ariel Mimbrera-Fernandez was convicted of multiple criminal charges and had an outstanding federal arrest warrant. (DHS)

Ayro Ariel Mimbrera-Fernandez

Ayro Ariel Mimbrera-Fernandez, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, had an outstanding federal arrest warrant for amphetamine sale.

Mimbrera-Fernandez was also previously convicted of theft and driving while intoxicated.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
Close modal

Continue