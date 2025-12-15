DHS arrests 'worst of the worst' illegal migrants, including murderers and pedophiles, in weekend operation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revealed a list of 17 illegal migrants who were previously convicted of an array of charges, including murder and sexual exploitation of a minor, who were arrested over the weekend and are currently being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

DHS released the names as part of their "worst of the worst" campaign which exposes illegal migrants who have been convicted of serious felonies and crimes.

"While Americans were at Christmas parties and celebrating the first night of Hanukkah, the patriotic heroes of ICE law enforcement were selflessly risking their lives to arrest the worst of the worst," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital in a statement. "This weekend, ICE arrested murderers, pedophiles, and drug traffickers. This holiday season, Americans can rejoice these monsters are out of their neighborhoods."

Some convictions included second-degree murder by Thai Lor, an illegal migrant from Thailand, sexual exploitation of a minor by Benevenuto Walter Lopez-Alonzo, an illegal migrant from Guatemala, lewd act with a child under 14-years-old by Yovanny Dominguez-Herrera, an illegal migrant from Mexico, money laundering by Chi Ying, an illegal migrant from China, and pimping a minor over 16-year-old by Patricia Judith Diaz-Angel, an illegal migrant from Guatemala, DHS said.

All 17 illegal migrants were convicted of their respective crimes while residing in the United States.

The arrests come just days after the agency announced it had arrested over 10,000 illegal migrants in Los Angeles despite "violent rioters who assaulted our law enforcement, threw rocks and Molotov cocktails at them, and attempted to obstruct lawful arrests of criminal illegal aliens," as reported by Fox News Digital.

Immigration officers and agents were met by rioters across Los Angeles over the summer, and many Democrats have been staunchly critical of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and the Trump administration’s approach to deporting illegal migrants.

Noem and the Trump administration have stood firm in their campaign commitment to return the millions of migrants who crossed the border under President Joe Biden back to their home countries.

"Follow the law and you'll find opportunity. If you break it, you'll find consequences," Noem said in a recent DHS advertisement.

DHS has not held back from boasting about the capture of dangerous illegal migrants, and even recently created an arrest database available to the public.

The agency announced a "worst of the worst" website, which was launched last week, to provide details about convicted violent criminals and pedophiles that are living in the United States illegally.

