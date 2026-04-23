ICE nabs illegal aliens convicted of child sex crimes and meth trafficking in nationwide enforcement sweep

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U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested multiple individuals on Wednesday who were convicted of serious crimes, including sexual assault and drug trafficking, as part of enforcement actions during National Crime Victims Week, officials said.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the arrests targeted individuals with prior convictions for offenses such as aggravated sexual assault, lewd acts with a child, assault by strangulation and distribution of methamphetamine.

"During National Crime Victims Week, DHS is continuing its work to fight for justice for victims of illegal alien crime," Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement. "By removing criminal illegal aliens from our communities, ICE is stopping them before they can perpetrate more crimes and create more victims."

Officials highlighted several of the arrests that took place just this week.

ICE BUSTS SEVERAL CONVICTED CRIMINALS, INCLUDING CHILD RAPIST WHO THREATENED TO KILL 11-YEAR-OLD VICTIM

One man, Carlos Portillo-Nunez of El Salvador, was previously convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a child in Indio, California, according to DHS.

Pablo Blanco-Fortuna, an illegal alien from Mexico, was convicted of aggravated sexual assault and failing to register as a sex offender in Hidalgo, Texas, and Roberto Vallejo-Benitez, also from Mexico, was convicted of assault by strangulation in Wake County, North Carolina, officials said.

GUATEMALAN MAN CHARGED WITH CHILD PORN POSSESSION RELEASED BY FAIRFAX COUNTY DESPITE ICE DETAINER, DHS SAYS

Guatemalan national Eladio Laines was previously convicted of sexual assault and unlawful restraint involving serious bodily injury in Chester, Pennsylvania, and Alfredo Delgado-Perez, another Mexican national, was convicted of distributing methamphetamine in Los Angeles.

The arrests come after the U.S. experienced historically high levels of illegal immigration in recent years.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recorded more than 2 million migrant encounters along the southern border in both fiscal years 2022 and 2023, according to DHS data, before declining in 2024.

CHRISTMASTIME ICE OPERATION ‘ANGEL’S HONOR’ NETS CHILD RAPIST, TORTURER

The individuals arrested are from Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador, countries that have consistently accounted for a significant share of illegal border crossings in recent years, according to DHS encounter data.

ICE has said it prioritizes the arrest and removal of illegal aliens with prior criminal convictions, particularly those involving violence, sexual offenses and drug trafficking.

While DHS highlights arrests involving serious criminal offenses, such cases represent a small portion of the millions of illegal alien encounters recorded nationwide in recent years, based on CBP data.

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The federal agency said the arrests were part of its broader efforts to remove individuals with criminal convictions from U.S. communities. It also pointed victims to its Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office for support services.

"Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, DHS will never stop fighting for justice for the innocent Americans whose lives were stolen by illegal aliens who should have never been in our country," Bis said.