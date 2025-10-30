ICE arrests 2 ‘heinous criminal’ murder suspects simultaneously in Texas and Georgia

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested two illegal immigrants wanted for murder in Texas and Georgia on the same day, with one allegedly confessing to a killing after his arrest, officials said.

In Texas, on Oct. 22, agents took William Machado, a Honduran national, into custody. Machado had been wanted by local law enforcement since 2022 for murder.

ICE officials said in a statement that it was during an interview following his capture that Machado confessed to the homicide.

In a separate operation in Georgia, ICE agents arrested Salvador Rodriguez-Mendoza, a Mexican national, who is wanted by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, also for murder, as well as two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities said Rodriguez-Mendoza has a lengthy criminal record, including multiple arrests on charges of drunk driving, drug possession charges, and driving without a license.

ICE confirmed Rodriguez-Mendoza had previously been removed from the U.S. in 2000 and 2018, but illegally re-entered the country for a third time at an unknown date and location.

"These two criminal illegal alien MURDERERS will now face justice thanks to the brave men and women of ICE law enforcement," said DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Machado and Rodriguez-Mendoza have zero regard for human life, and we have NO PLACE for animals like them in our country," she added.

"These are the exact type of heinous criminals ICE is arresting and removing from American communities every single day. 70% of ICE arrests have been charged with or convicted of crimes in the U.S. Thanks to President Trump and [DHS] Secretary [Kristi] Noem’s leadership, these two dangerous criminals are no longer a threat to Americans," McLaughlin added.

ICE said detainers have been lodged on both individuals pending the conclusion of their criminal proceedings.

According to ICE data, roughly 70% of individuals arrested in fiscal year 2024 had either been charged with or convicted of crimes inside the U.S., ranging from homicide and assault to drug trafficking and DUI offenses.