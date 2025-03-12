Trump ICE unleashes on Biden admin after arrests surpass all 2024 data: 'Cooking the books'

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests since President Donald Trump took office are already outpacing arrests made in all of 2024, the agency said Wednesday — while saying the Biden administration had been "cooking the books" on its numbers.

"We have uncovered that the previous administration… was cooking the books on ICE data," acting ICE Director Todd Lyons told reporters. "They were purposely misleading the American people by categorizing individuals processed and released into the interior of the United States as ICE arrests."

"A comprehensive review was done internally here with ICE. We found tens of thousands of cases that were recorded as arrests when, in fact, these instances were illegal aliens that were simply processed and released into the American communities," he said.

‘LEAVE NOW’: TRUMP ADMIN REPURPOSES CONTROVERSIAL CBP ONE APP TO ENCOURAGE SELF-DEPORTATIONS

Senior officials said that the majority of the overall 113,431 arrests made in FY 2024 were "pass-through" arrests, meaning that ICE didn’t take an enforcement action against those foreign nationals, and they instead just passed through ICE before being released into the interior and were told to report to an ICE office.

They stressed that none of the arrests made by ICE under the Trump administration have been pass-through arrests.

"What we are doing now is actual immigration enforcement, not enforcement theater," an official said.

As for interior arrests, in FY 2024, ICE enforcement removal operations made 33,242 at-large arrests, only 29% of all ICE arrests. For comparison, officials say that ICE made 32,809 arrests from Jan. 20 to March 10, meaning they will surpass the FY 2024 number this week.

NEARLY 17 MILLION ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS LIVING IN THE US, 16% INCREASE SINCE 2021: ANALYSIS

Of those arrests,14,111 were convicted criminals and 9,980 have pending criminal charges. Over 1,150 were suspected gang members, two and a half times the 483 arrested in the same period last year.

"The difference between these recent arrests and those from last year is now we are actually taking enforcement actions on each and every illegal alien arrested," officials said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE IMMIGRATION COVERAGE

The Trump administration took office with a promise to launch a "historic" deportation campaign and reverse the Biden-era crisis at the southern border. It quickly reversed Biden-era parole programs, surged military to the border, limited the use of asylum and secured agreements from certain countries to take back their nationals. It also launched a number of raids in "sanctuary" cities that refuse to cooperate with ICE enforcement.

The administration says the efforts are already having an effect, with not only a sharp increase in arrests but also a significant drop in encounters at the southern border. Just this week, DHS announced that it had replaced the controversial CBP One app with a new CBP Home app that helps facilitate self-deportations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are empowering [ICE agents] to do their jobs," Lyons said. "After four years of not being allowed to effectively do their jobs, our agents and officers are excited to get to work and fulfill the agency's mission."

Fox News' Bill Melugin and Brooke Taylor contributed to this report.