Trump's immigration enforcement push results in skyrocketing arrests of criminal illegal aliens

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The number of criminal illegal immigrants arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has soared during the Trump administration, authorities said Tuesday.

Statistics vary from state-to-state, but ICE has arrested illegal immigrants convicted of various crimes, including murder, rape and other violent offenses, the agency said.

Since Trump took office in January, ICE arrests in Maryland have jumped 290% and a staggering 470% in Virginia, the agency said. In South Carolina, arrests have more than tripled.

DHS: ASSAULTS ON ICE NOW UP NEARLY 700% OVER SAME TIME LAST YEAR

In Michigan, ICE arrests have jumped 145% since Trump took office. Colorado and Wyoming have seen almost five times as many arrests compared to the same time period under former President Joe Biden.

Across eight western states – Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Montana, Arizona, Colorado, Wyoming and California – arrests of illegal immigrants each month since January have nearly tripled.

In Chicago, ICE arrested three times as many illegal immigrants convicted of crimes during the first 150 days of the Trump administration compared to Biden’s final 150 days in office, ICE said.

DHS REVEALS SHOCKING 500% INCREASE IN ASSAULTS AGAINST ICE OFFICERS DURING OPERATIONS

Additionally, in the San Diego region, immigration arrests have increased 400% compared to this time last year.

The arrests come at a time when jurisdictions like Los Angeles and other cities have demanded that ICE stop raids targeting criminal illegal immigrants.

In addition, attacks on ICE personnel have increased 830% compared to 2024, Acting ICE director Todd Lyons told CBS' "Face the Nation" in an interview that aired Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think the sharp increase in the rhetoric, especially from a lot of elected officials, that are shaming, if you will, or speaking out against [the] ICE law enforcement mission, is what's really increasing these attacks on officers," he said.