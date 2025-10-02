Expand / Collapse search
Illegal Immigrants

ICE arrests illegal immigrant armed with knife, crack pipe in Houston parking lot

Jose Andres Rodriguez-Torres had illegally entered US five times and was previously released under current policies

By Emma Bussey Fox News
ICE Houston hands over accused child rapist Nestor Flores Encarnacion to Mexican authorities Video

ICE Houston hands over accused child rapist Nestor Flores Encarnacion to Mexican authorities

ICE Houston is seen handing over accused child rapist Nestor Flores Encarnacion to Mexican authorities at a border crossing in Laredo, Texas, on Thursday. (Credit: ICE Houston)

An illegal immigrant has been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers after he entered their Houston office parking lot carrying a knife and crack pipe, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said.

Jose Andres Rodriguez-Torres voluntarily identified himself as Mexican when officers approached him, ICE confirmed.

When he dropped to the ground, ICE agents noticed a sheathed knife at his waist before arresting him.

VENEZUELAN MAN WANTED FOR RUSSIAN ROULETTE TORTURE ATTACK CAPTURED BY ICE AGENTS IN NORTH TEXAS

Jose Andres Rodriguez-Torres

Jose Andres Rodriguez-Torres had illegally entered the US five times and was previously released under prior policies (DHS)

Another search uncovered a glass pipe usually used to smoke crack cocaine.

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin condemned the incident, calling it a stark reminder of the daily risks officers face.

"A criminal illegal alien—released by the Biden Administration and previously removed four times—armed with a knife in a restricted parking lot outside an ICE office in Houston," McLaughlin said. 

"These are the threats our officers face every day. Violence against federal law enforcement must end."

ICE AGENTS CAPTURE CRIMINAL ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ACCUSED OF STALKING GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL

Knife and Crack pipe

Jose Andres Rodriguez-Torres was arrested by ICE officers at their Houston office parking lot while carrying a knife and crack pipe during the incident. (Department of Homeland Security)

The Mexican national had been previously encountered by officers in Seattle in October 2024 following a burglary arrest but was released, ICE records show.

ICE records confirm Rodriguez-Torres has illegally entered the United States five times, making him a repeat offender under federal law, including one time in 2012 and three times in 2014 and another when he reentered the U.S. without inspection at an unknown date.

TEXAS MAN ON PROBATION ALLEGEDLY CHASES ICE VEHICLE, DAMAGES IT AFTER ENFORCEMENT RAID

ice AGENT

ICE has not yet released the name of the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

Houston is home to one of the largest ICE field offices in the nation. 

Rodriguez-Torres' arrest comes amid reports that threats and assaults against ICE officers have surged by more than 1,000% in recent years. 

Rodriguez-Torres will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings. 

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 
