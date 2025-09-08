Expand / Collapse search
Immigration

California illegal immigrant with 49 prior arrests tops ICE’s latest ‘worst-of-the-worst’ list

DHS officials blame sanctuary state policies for allowing repeat offenders to roam free

By Charles Creitz Fox News
In its latest operations targeting the "worst of the worst" illegal immigrants residing in the U.S., ICE officials told Fox News Digital one particular suspect was found to have an astounding rap sheet.

ICE has arrested tens of thousands of illegal immigrants with additional criminal records since Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem took over for Alejandro Mayorkas in January.

Miguel Barrera-Corona, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, was living in California when he was arrested over the weekend.

Barrera-Corona has 49 prior criminal arrests, according to law enforcement.

ICE-California-officers

ICE Agents stop on a street in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

His convictions include burglary, vehicle theft, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats to terrorize, DUI, carrying a loaded firearm in public, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, shoplifting, trespassing, property damage, petty theft, carrying a concealed dagger, and vandalism – and Trump administration officials blame sanctuary state policies for allowing him to roam free.

"Over the weekend, ICE arrested drug traffickers, human traffickers, child predators, and sex offenders. One of the criminal illegal aliens was previously arrested 49 times," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital.

"Sanctuary politicians allowed this serial criminal to terrorize American citizens. President Trump and Secretary Noem unleashed ICE to arrest the worst of the worst and get these criminal illegal aliens out of our country."  

Other illegal immigrant suspects arrested included convicted pedophiles, drug dealers and human traffickers.

"Carlos Guzman-Santiago, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of second-degree forcible sex offense," read one mugshot description.

Another captured illegal immigrant, Dominican national Juan Carlos Jimenez, had a sexual assault conviction relating to "intercourse with kindred."

Carlos Sipriano Moreno-Pineda of Honduras had been convicted of abusing a spouse or cohabitant, while Glenda Molina-Sorto of El Salvador was convicted of child abuse and drug offenses.

Benigno Carrillo-Hernandez, Mauricio Barrios-Satay, Miguel Perez-Herrera, Jorge Carmona-Martinez and Karen Hernandez-Medrano, were also captured in the latest operations.

"ICE will continue to enforce U.S. immigration laws to ensure criminal illegal aliens are identified, arrested, and removed, safeguarding communities across the nation," DHS said in a statement.

