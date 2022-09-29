Expand / Collapse search
Hurricanes
Published

Ian before and after: Videos show Florida devastation in Fort Myers, Sanibel Island

Video shows how quickly Hurricane Ian flooded Fort Myers and Sanibel Island in Florida

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Ian before-after: Video shows Florida hotel pool on Sanibel Island flood in less than an hour Video

Ian before-after: Video shows Florida hotel pool on Sanibel Island flood in less than an hour

Video captured by WFTX reporter Elyse Chengery showed Hurricane Ian submerge a pool at a hotel on Sanibel Island, Florida, Wednesday.

Images from areas hit by Hurricane Ian show how quickly the historic storm swamped Florida.

Ian, now a tropical storm, submerged a hotel pool in Sanibel Island, Florida, in under an hour, as seen in video taken by WFTX reporter Elyse Chengery.

Additionally, footage taken by Loni Architects showed the rapidly deteriorating conditions in Fort Meyers, which took a brutal blow from the storm.

Videos show Fort Myers before and after Hurricane Ian Video

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office shared photos to social media early Thursday showing trees had damaged property and blocked roadways in the wake of now Tropical Storm Ian.

Ian destroyed a section of the Sanibel Causeway, which connects Sanibel Island and Captiva with mainland Florida, preventing all access for ground vehicles.

The Sanibel Causeway is a 12-mile stretch of road that rises into a bridge connecting the island with the mainland. The bridge is the only land-access route between the two areas.

Debris litters a street in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Punta Gorda, Florida on Sept. 29, 2022. 

Debris litters a street in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Punta Gorda, Florida on Sept. 29, 2022.  (Ricardo Arduengo /AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking in a Thursday morning media briefing, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said first responders had descended on southwest Florida following the hurricane.

Operations are ongoing, with 28 large helicopters between the National Guard and Coast Guard performing rescue missions, and more air assets brought in as the day continues.

